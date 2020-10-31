Caley Thistle need no warning about Arbroath, says Mark Ridgers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers says last season’s experience gives the Highlanders all the warning they need about today’s Championship opponents Arbroath.

Inverness host a Red Lichties side who defeated them home and away last season, following up a 3-0 win at Gayfield in November with a 1-0 victory at Caledonian Stadium the following month.

In the only other encounter between the sides, in August, Inverness needed a late Miles Storey goal to come from behind for a 2-1 home triumph.

Dick Campbell’s men had been just four points adrift of the play-off positions in sixth when last season was cut short due to coronavirus, and Ridgers has warned the young Caley Jags side they face a steely test.

Ridgers said: “We know from last season how hard it will be. They’re a really hard team to break down.

“It is important we learn from that.

“I think the key for them is they’re a well-drilled team with experience. They’ve added a couple of loans from Aberdeen.

“They are difficult to play against when you’re so-called favourites.

“They know how they like to play and on those two occasions last year we could not break them down. They got the better of us.

“We need to learn from that as, going forward, getting the wins under our belts is crucial if we want to get to where we want to be.”

Inverness ended last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ayr United with five teenagers on the pitch, due to John Robertson missing several senior players through injury.

Although Robertson hopes to have some bodies back this afternoon, Ridgers says it is important the youngsters are ready to compete against their part-time opponents.

The 30-year-old added: “It has been pointed out to me that, on Saturday against Ayr, I was the oldest player in the team.

“Danny Devine and Brad Mckay are experienced as well. Being the goalkeeper, you can shout and bawl, but the younger players need to step up as well – and they have.

“They have realised that and integrated brilliantly into the team and they’re coming out more as characters as well.

“Being captain is not all about bossing, it’s about encouraging as well. I’m more one to encourage than get on the backs of people, because that’s not what I would have wanted as a young player. I hated it.

“It’s going to be a long season and, by the looks of it, a few more injuries along the way so it’s important these boys step up.

“It’s a test of character. They have to learn quickly in terms of how we play.

“With the pace we train at, two or three touch, experienced boys will have a go at them, but it’s when you bite back.

“You want them to show a little about themselves and show they can handle pressure.”

Ridgers is hopeful the Highland region’s switch to tier one restrictions will accelerate the return of crowds to Caledonian Stadium, with the club aiming to have a limited number of fans back for the match against Raith Rovers on November 21.

Ridgers added: “It can be quite eerie. The stadium announcer is playing his part by making announcements and playing music, but it is just not the same.

“If we move forward under tier one and get fans back in the Highlands, albeit in smaller numbers, from a players’ point of view that would give us a massive boost.

“With the Highlands being as it is, with Covid cases not as high as the central belt, some clubs might find that unfair.

“But realistically, given the way the government is pushing things forward to get the country moving again, it is probably the right thing to do.

“It would be a massive boost for the area. It would also be massive for the fans, on the mental health side of things as well.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll see fans into our ground as soon as possible.”