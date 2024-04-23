Analysis: Destiny in Caley Thistle’s hands but expect it to finish with tense final night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: Destiny in Caley Thistle’s hands but expect it to finish with tense final night

Inverness will stay up on Saturday if they win at Dunfermline and Queen's Park lose at Arbroath. But will the drop-zone battle go the distance?

ICTFC, who are on their way to the final
Will Caley Thistle have Championship safety to celebrate this weekend? Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle can secure their place in next season’s Championship this weekend – but smart money is on it going to the final night of action.

Third-bottom Inverness head to Dunfermline Athletic – who have nothing to play for – while Queen’s Park, one point lower than ICT, go to relegated Arbroath.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson stirred a hornets’ nest in Angus last week when he claimed Jim McIntyre’s League One-bound side had “downed tools” as they slid to a 5-0 loss at Ayr United.

He was not expecting the league’s worst side to collect another point – including in their games against the Caley Jags’ relegation rivals.

Before and after Friday’s 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers, Ferguson apologised for his comments, coming on the back of Arbroath calling for a retraction from the boss.

Arbroath did lose on Saturday – 2-1 against Morton – but that seemed to just be due to Ton’s ability – and they are now safe from the relegation play-off spot.

This Saturday, Callum Davidson takes Queen’s Park to Arbroath.

Should Arbroath win and ICT take full points against the Pars at East End Park, it’s job done and Ferguson’s men will ensure they won’t finish ninth.

The match at home to Morton the following Friday would be the dead rubber any Caley Jags fan would want right now.

ICTFC will hold all the cards with a win

Nothing to do with Arbroath’s will to win and capabilities, but Inverness should expect Queen’s Park to win at Gayfield, therefore meaning they must also win, to keep matters in their own hands.

There’s little to split ICT and Morton with one win apiece from their Cappielow contests this season and a 0-0 draw at the Caledonian Stadium over the festive period.

At least by winning at Dunfermline, they would have the safety net of knowing a draw against Ton on May 3 could keep them up.

Due to their superior goal difference, a defeat for ICT against Morton allied with a Queen’s Park final-night draw at home to promotion contenders Airdrie would also keep Inverness safe.

Inverness have drawn all three fixtures with Dunfermline this term, but they must go all out for the win to stay in control.

Shooting boots needed to defeat Pars

Prior to losing against Raith, despite an impressive display on Friday, ICT had posted back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, seeing off Arbroath and Queen’s Park to rise out of trouble. Queen’s Park’s draw at Dunfermline kept them ninth, but halved the gap to just one point.

Only champions Dundee United have conceded fewer goals than Inverness in the league this season (United, 22, ICT 38).

But only basement side Arbroath have scored fewer than the Highlanders (Arbroath 35, ICT 37).

Inverness have also not lost a league game by one more than goal – that came in a 2-0 loss at Airdrie on January 2.

Show firepower and finish the chances over these final two games and the chances are Inverness won’t need to worry about facing Hamilton, Alloa Athletic, Montrose or Cove Rangers in the League One play-offs.

Duncan Ferguson: ‘Best Caley Thistle display’ ended in defeat to Raith Rovers

