Duncan Ferguson expects ‘best of Raith Rovers’ when they visit Caley Thistle

The Inverness boss - who revealed a summer signing aim - says Raith will play like they can still win the Championship title race on Friday night.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Ferguson reckons Raith Rovers will play like they can still win the Championship race when they visit Caley Thistle on Friday night.

If Inverness defeat the second-placed Fifers at Caledonian Stadium, Dundee United will have one hand on the silverware as they will remain six points clear of Rovers, who will have just two games to go.

United’s far superior goal difference would make them champions-in-waiting, and they’d be expected to get at least the point they would need against Ayr United on Saturday to take the crown.

Ferguson expects Dundee United title party

Raith have lost to Airdrie and drawn with Partick in their last two outings, but former Tangerines star Ferguson is sure Raith will come out all guns blazing against his Inverness side – even though United are almost champs.

He said: “The league is still alive  – mathematically Raith can catch Dundee United – but I’ve always believed that Dundee United were going to win the league.

“But Raith are alive, it’s a Friday night game on the television, so we’re expecting the best of Raith Rovers up here.

“And of course our games against them have been really close with them in the time I’ve been here.

“We need the victory. Raith will want to keep the league race going for another day, but I’m sure Dundee United will pick up points on Saturday.”

ICT target second victory over Rovers

Alex Samuel after his hat-trick helped Caley Thistle beat hosts Raith Rovers 3-2.
Alex Samuel after his hat-trick helped Caley Thistle beat Raith Rovers 3-2 in January. Image: SNS.

Rovers have beaten ICT twice this season, while Caley Thistle secured a 3-2 victory in Kirkcaldy in January – thanks to a nine-minute treble from on-loan Ross County ace Alex Samuel. 

Ferguson will hope to avoid any late goals, with Rovers making a habit of scoring them against Inverness this term.

He said: “Raith Rovers have done well this season. They are second in the league, and they have not lost a lot of games.

“They played a diamond in their last game and might well go back to that.

“We managed to beat them down there and we had a good game here against them, which went deep into the game and they scored a couple of late goals.

“I expect another close game. It is a big task for us to get the points, but we are looking forward to it.”

Cammy Kerr has made 13 appearances this year for Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferguson sets sights on signing Cammy Kerr permanently

Ferguson, meanwhile, explained the club would love to take on-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr to the Highlands in a permanent move.

The 28-year-old, who has spent more than a decade with the Dark Blues, was not in boss Tony Docherty’s plans beyond the turn of the year, which led to his switch north for the second half of the season.

Kerr, promoted three times from the Championship, has been a stand-out performer, playing in central midfield, right-midfield and right-back.

The Inverness manager added: “The focus is on the here and now, but of course I’d love Cammy Kerr to stay here. We’d definitely be interested in keeping him.

“I’m sure he has quite a few offers, although he has a year left at Dundee, so he could go back there and crack on.

“He’s a very good player and we would definitely like to keep him.”

