Ex-Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm makes move to Scottish Championship side Caley Thistle as child protection officer

The former Lilywhites chief will be handed several remits as the club seeks to best use his wide-ranging experience.

By Paul Chalk
Alex Chisholm is Caley Thistle's new child protection officer. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC
Caley Thistle’s latest signing is ex-Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm who joins as a child protection officer – but he will take on more roles soon.

Last month, highly-respected Chisholm resigned from Highland League side Clach after eight years at the helm.

Scottish Championship side ICT have made their move to recruit Chisholm, who steps into the role alongside current CPO Willie MacLennan.

A statement from ICT confirmed the news. It said: “Alex, who has tremendous experience in the football and business world particularly in the Highlands, had been a director of Clach for over 10years, and will be involved in a number roles at ICT.

“In the first instance, he will step into a CPO role alongside current CPO Willie MacLennan but his experience, love of football in Inverness, and his connections with the Highland League will be invaluable going forward.”

Ex-Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm.

Chisholm ‘didn’t have to think twice’

Chisholm has watched ICT’s latest two wins and hopes to make a positive impact from day one.

He said: “When the opportunity to join Caley Thistle was put to me, I didn’t have to think twice.

“Having attended the last two games against Arbroath and Queen’s Park, I couldn’t feel more welcome and I and looking forward to making a real contribution to the club.”

ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner.

‘Tangible working relationship’

ICT CEO Scot Gardiner is sure bringing Chisholm on board will work well, having worked with him as city neighbours.

He said: “When I first joined ICT, we didn’t really have a relationship to speak of with Clach for a variety of reasons.

“I saw that as something which needed to be addressed and developing that became something of a personal thing as Alex and others helped us develop a real and tangible working relationship to the benefit of both organisations.

“Knowing the respect he deservedly has in the city, we felt that it was a great opportunity for us all and I look forward to working with Alex.”

