Fan view: Encouragement for Inverness in game of two halves

John Robertson thought the game should never have been played but deep down he must have been rather glad that it did.

It was hard to tell from the online coverage the extent to which the game was affected by the storm-force winds but you just had to lift your eyes and look out the window to appreciate how difficult the conditions must have been at Caledonian Stadium.

I guess the way in which this was a game of two halves illustrates better than anything else the effect of the wind.

Arbroath were the better team before the break and you couldn’t argue with them going in a goal to the good at the break.

Inverness looked toothless and, when I considered the home team’s injury woes, I did worry that this might not be our day.

However, after the break things were very different. Caley Thistle created chances and took them. They were quickly back on level terms when Daniel MacKay nodded home after the visitors couldn’t clear a corner.

They took the lead with a spectacular effort from Scott Allardice before Nikolay Todorov completed the scoring. It was an encouraging 45 minutes and, when you consider the players who should return in the weeks ahead, gives some hope for the rest of the season.

Once again the rather eccentric unmanned Caley Thistle TV camera was not entirely reliable but perhaps not to the extent of the previous week.

This is not cutting edge televised football and it would be unfair to expect it to be. You need to concentrate as there are no replays should you look away at the wrong time.

There were suggestions a problem against Ayr was that the technology could not tell the difference between the ball and the linesman’s bald head so perhaps somebody should have asked Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to put his hood up on Saturday.