‘It was unstoppable, nobody is saving that’ – Caley Thistle boss John Robertson thinks a draw was ‘about right’ against Dunfermline after Miles Storey wonder strike

John Robertson labelled Miles Storey’s equaliser for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline “unstoppable”.

The Caley Jags fought their way back from a goal down to claim a point from last night’s Championship clash, with Storey cancelling out Kyle Turner’s finish.

After the result, which leaves Inverness seventh – seven points behind the second-placed Pars – boss Robertson claimed a draw “was about right”.

He said: “I thought it was a terrific game. There is not much between the teams, and there hasn’t been for a few seasons now.

“It’s sometimes just about a wee bit of brilliance, or a bit of luck.

“I thought Dunfermline started the better team. They were fortunate for the goal in that there were a couple of ricochets, but it was a really good finish.

© SNS Group

“At that time I couldn’t argue with the fact they were ahead, and I thought they had the better of the first half hour.

“We started to come into it a bit better, we were unlucky when Shane Sutherland’s header hit the bar, and we had another couple of good chances just scrambled away.

“We felt a bit disappointed to be 1-0 down, but we didn’t feel we played our passing game as well as we could in the first half. We tweaked the formation, and the second half was much better.

“We started to dominate the ball and the chances, and put good crosses in. But I thought Watson and Murray were excellent, heading balls away and protecting their keeper.

“We got a great goal – it was unstoppable, nobody is saving that. We then felt we could go on, we had the bit between our teeth and we were on top of the game, creating problems every time we went forward.

“I don’t think Dunfermline got over the halfway line for a while in the second half.

“I think when both managers think they could have nicked it, it suggests a draw was about right.”

Following the game at the Caledonian Stadium, Robertson once again held up Dunfermline as an example for his to follow. The Caley Thistle manager believes there isn’t much between the sides, but the Pars’ “streetwise” performances have left them much higher in the division.

© SNS Group

Robertson added: “I used Dunfermline as the perfect example, because I don’t think there’s a great deal between the teams, but there are five places of a difference.

“The reason is Dunfermline have been a lot more streetwise, turning losses into draws and draws into wins. That’s the seven points we are behind, and that’s where we have to get better.”