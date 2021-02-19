Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson in line for first start of season against Ayr United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has confirmed midfielder David Carson is in line for his first start of the season in tomorrow’s Championship trip to Ayr United.

Englishman Carson was sidelined during the early part of the campaign, after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

Although the 25-year-old has been fit since the turn of the year, the long list of postponed games has prevented Carson from gaining much-needed match fitness.

Carson was brought on as a late substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Queen of the South to clock up his first outing of the season, and Robertson says he plans to start the former Blackburn Rovers youngster at Somerset Park tomorrow.

Robertson said: “David has been champing at the bit, and he’s been fit and ready to play probably since the turn of the year.

“Our lack of games has held him back from getting involved. The guys in front of him had been doing well, so he had to bide his time.

“Now he will get an opportunity.

“We gave him a little run on Wednesday night because we intend to start him on Saturday.

“We felt a 10-15 minute run, with his energy and skills, would help us, which it did – he helped get us on the ball and get forward.”

Attacking midfielders Anthony McDonald (twisted knee) and Aaron Doran (thigh) are sidelined after suffering injuries in training last week, however Robertson is hopeful both injuries are not as bad as first feared.

He added: “Anthony is going for a scan on Monday. We’re hopeful it is not as bad as first thought.

“Similarly with Aaron, his thigh has settled down quite quickly so we’re hopeful it will not be the full six weeks. It may be shorter for both, but they’re not going to be involved for the next few matches.”

Midfielder James Vincent also sat out Wednesday’s loss to Queens with a thigh problem, with Robertson hopeful he will be back in contention for Tuesday’s home game against Alloa Athletic.

Robertson added: “He picked up another injury in training. He had one earlier in the season with his hamstring, and he seems to pick up little injuries here and there.

“It’s historical with James I think. He trained absolutely fine on Monday, then he came in on Tuesday saying his thigh was sore.

“He pulled out of training on Tuesday, so he wasn’t available for the game.

“He probably won’t be available for Saturday, but may come back into the reckoning next week.”