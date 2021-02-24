Fan view: Unique situation at Inverness sees Neil McCann take over team struggling with inconsistency

It was yet another midweek game for Caley Thistle last night as they continued playing catch-up in the Championship.

As the game approached, I was very conscious that this was a must-win game for Inverness at home to the league’s bottom club. Clearly, no game is easy in this division, but I knew a poor result would have me tearing my hair out.

There was also the possibility that events at the club in the last day or two could have been a distraction for the Inverness players.

I think all Caley Thistle fans are concerned about the news that John Robertson is taking a leave of absence from the club. First of all, credit must go to the club for allowing Robbo to take some time out. However, it looks like we shouldn’t expect him back for a while, with the club having appointed Neil McCann as his stand-in.

I’ve got to say that I’ve never seen a situation quite like this before in all my years of watching football, so I am not quite sure how it will pan out. There is, though, part of me wondering whether we will ever see Robbo back.

He remains a popular figure with the club’s fans, who will be wishing him all the best at this time. Only time will tell how this will eventually work out and it is good that the club is willing to give the situation all the time it needs.

it has to go down as a bit of a disappointment that Caley Thistle only managed to take a point from last night’s game.

It’s not the first time they have struggled against Alloa this season, but the level of inconsistency we are seeing from Inverness is concerning ahead of a big game against Hearts when McCann will hope to get off to the perfect start against one of his former clubs.