Toshney leaves Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender Lewis Toshney has left the club by mutual consent.

The 28 year-old has struggled in the Highlands due to being away from his family during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Highlanders have agreed to terminate his deal.

Inverness confirmed the departure of the defender, who joined the club from Falkirk in January 2020, in a club statement and he leaves without having featured this season.

It read: “Due to family pressures and the subsequent challenges of the pandemic and geographical distance, both the player and the club have sadly come to this mutual conclusion.

“The club would like to wish Lewis the very best in his future career and thank him for his commitment both on and off the pitch.”