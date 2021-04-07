Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Interim Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann heaped praise on Nikolay Todorov after his brace in the 4-1 win over Morton.

Todorov took his tally to nine for the season and has scored four in his last three, with a goal in both halves of Inverness’ impressive victory.

Scott Allardice put the Caley Jags in front before Todorov’s first, a smart finish from just inside the box.

Robbie Muirhead pulled one back for the home side on the hour but Todorov bagged a spectacular second, chesting down Shane Sutherland’s pass and volleying in from the edge of the box.

Daniel MacKay capped off brilliant evening for the resurgent Highlanders, curling over Aidan McAdams to give them their fourth league triumph on the bounce.

© SNS Group

But McCann reserved special praise for Caley Thistle’s number 77, who has been a man reborn under his stewardship.

He said: “They were two fantastic finishes. Big Toddy has been brilliant since I’ve come in. I asked him to be a strong target man for us, to hold the ball up and he’s been good at it. I trust him when chances come into the box that he’ll take them.

“His first goal but his second goal – someone shouted Lewandowski and I couldn’t argue with it. It was quite exceptional. He was falling off balance, took it under pressure and he rifles it in.

Inverness are now up to fourth in the Championship after a significant turnaround in their form, having been looking nervously over their shoulder little over a month ago.

© SNS Group

It is six wins on the bounce in all competitions, ahead of a trip to Dumfries to take on Queen of the South at the weekend.

McCann added: “The goals that we scored were quite exceptional. Even the one that was close to goal (Allardice’s) how often have you seen it go off the wall or over the bar?

“We’re now starting to really believe as a group we’re going to take a bit of stopping. We look difficult to score against but ultimately we carry a real threat when we’ve got the ball. It’s a nice mix to get.

“That’s six wins on the bounce. I’ve got a group of players who are desperate to get on the pitch now.

“All in all it’s been going great for us and it’s another big win for the club. It’s a huge game now for the club on Saturday and one as a group we’re looking forward to.

“It’s really important to get a bit of traction going into the business end of the season. Scrapping wins is great but when you’re going in with a real positive head of steam and a good feeling about the group, that’s really powerful.”