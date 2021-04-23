Neil McCann hopes Inverness can dampen Hearts’ Championship title celebrations on crucial day for Caley Jags

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann hopes to make Hearts’ title celebrations even more low key by beating the Maroons at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Hearts players held discussions this week over whether they would lift the trophy at their final home game of the season against Inverness today.

The Tynecastle club felt they were unjustly relegated from the Premiership when last season was cut short due to Covid-19, which has prompted calls from supporters for the squad to refuse to engage in the prizegiving ceremony.

But the Jambos confirmed in a statement yesterday their captain Stevie Naismith will lift the trophy at full-time before the players return to the dressing room with “no fanfare” and “no party on the pitch”.

© SNS Group

McCann says the approach to the game from his opposite number Robbie Neilson will have no bearing on his own preparations, as Caley Jags seek a result to keep their play-off aspirations alive.

McCann said: “Hearts are a good side, but I don’t really care what Hearts we see.

“All I’m interested in is the Inverness I know we are capable of being. Our form has been good, that’s the ninth game unbeaten in the league, with six wins and three draws.

“I think we are a right good team. I don’t really mind what kind of Hearts team we face.

“If we go and apply ourselves properly we are well capable of winning the game.

“It’s a big day for Hearts. They are maybe going to lift the trophy and I hope they do, because the players deserve to lift the trophy.

“Regardless of what has been said, whether they deserve to in the Championship, I think we all agree they didn’t deserve to be put there.

“But they have earned the trophy and I would like to see them lift it.

“We will be very respectful to Hearts, but when the whistle goes we are out for one thing and that is to win the game.”

Despite Caley Jags’ strong run of form, a defeat in Edinburgh will end their top-four prospects should Dunfermline win against Arbroath.

McCann began his temporary reign with an encouraging 1-1 draw against the Jambos at Caledonian Stadium in February, and he feels his side are even better placed to take on to take on today’s opponents.

© SNS Group

He added: “I think it gives us a template we can use. We played differently that day in terms of our shape, and the intensity was brilliant that evening. I thought we were really good.

“That tempo and application level will have to be the same.

“I honestly believe we are a different team now, and a different proposition for Hearts. So are Hearts, because they have got champions beside their name now.

“I think we have come a long way since that night, and the boys are looking forward to it.”

McCann served the Jambos in two separate spells, and was part of the side which lifted the Scottish Cup in 1998.

The Caley Jags’ interim boss is relishing his return to Gorgie, despite the absence of a crowd.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“Tynecastle is always a brilliant place for me to go. I spent many a happy year there, I had a really successful time.

“It’s really unfortunate I won’t be able to enjoy a full house, because I think our team would have enjoyed that, but we are certainly looking forward to the match.”