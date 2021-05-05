Caley Thistle quartet – including Anthony McDonald – sign new deals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle quartet Anthony McDonald, Lewis Hyde, Ryan Fyffe and Harry Nicolson have all signed new deals at the Championship club.

McDonald, who had a loan spell at Inverness in the 2018-19 campaign, has not featured since arriving from Spanish side Cordoba earlier this year due to injury.

He will, however, return for pre-season with the Caley Jags in a boost to their forward options, which is set to be hit by the loss of Daniel MacKay.

Been a tough few months but can’t thank the club enough for this looking forward to finally get going 🙌🏻❤️💙 https://t.co/cuwKh6Clib — Anthony McDonald (@anthonymcdd) May 5, 2021

McDonald was let go by Hearts last year to join Cordoba but after half a season with the B team, departed to sign for Inverness.

Fyffe, who had a brief loan spell at Highland League side Clach this season, made two appearances for the senior team, making his senior debut in a 1-1 draw with Ayr United in October.

Fellow defender Nicolson played in the Scottish Cup against Buckie Thistle and Betfred Cup against East Fife. Hyde played against Hearts in the Betfred Cup before heading out on loan to Rothes.

Fyffe, Nicolson and Hyde, who went out on loan to Fort William during the 2019-20 campaign, have all signed one-year deals.

Caley Thistle CEO Scot Gardiner told the club website: “Because of the pandemic, it was a particularly difficult season for Harry, Ryan and Lewis. You would not have known that if you saw the work they put in throughout the season and the fantastic attitude they have had in those difficult circumstances. I am sure if they keep up the levels of dedication they have shown they have a bright future and they continue the progress of our excellent academy.

“With Anthony, we had a very different scenario and he was injured at virtually his first training session with us, having only just signed a contract a day or so before. We hadn’t even received international clearance from the Spanish FA, his previous club being Cordoba and all of a sudden he was out. It was very bad luck.

“That said, he is an extremely exciting player and a very good professional for such a young man and his experience at Hearts stands him in good stead. We believed that following a very successful operation and having taken very good medical advice, that he should certainly remain with us to continue to be the outstanding talent that we all know him to be.”