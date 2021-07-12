Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled to land experienced defender Kirk Broadfoot

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is delighted to sign former Scotland international defender Kirk Broadfoot on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old former Rangers and St Mirren star was weighing up his future after being out of contract at Kilmarnock, who were relegated into the Championship in May.

Dodds was delighted to make the four-times capped player his latest signing, following on from striker Manny Duku and Billy Mckay, wingers Tom Walsh and Michael Gardyne and midfieldfer Reece McAlear, who is on loan from Norwich City.

Experience matters for head coach Dodds

Delighted Dodd said: “In analysing the team in the short time I was here last season, we needed experience and that’s why I have brought in Michael Gardyne, Billy Mckay and now Kirk.

“There are a lot of young players here, which has been a big part of our remit at Inverness for many a year, so I am trying to get the balance of the right amount of experience and mid-range players and the right amount of youth. I think I have got that.”

Broadfoot goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Premier Sports Cup tie at home to Peterhead.

Playing comes first for Broadfoot at Inverness

Although coaching will be an element of his work at the Highland club, Dodds stressed: “I want him to do a job on the pitch first.

“A number of players have gone up to the training ground to look at coaching the youngsters, and I’m sure Kirk is interested in that.

“I’m sure we’ll allow him to do so when the time is right, but first and foremost his mind needs to be on the job he’s got to do here.

© SNS Group

“He’s a very driven person. He just wants to do well, he lives his life properly and he’s made some sacrifices.

“He’s from down my way in Ayrshire, the deepest darkest areas of Ayrshire, so he has given up a lot to come here which I think shows how driven he is.”

Broadfoot, who won three titles with Rangers, has also played for St Mirren, Blackpool, Rotherham United and Kilmarnock.