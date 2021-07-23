Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds still pursuing another striker as he aims to complete summer recruitment

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is keen to add another striker to his squad for the new Championship campaign.

Dodds has already drafted in forwards Manny Duku and Billy Mckay, with the latter having not yet featured due to injury.

The Caley Jags boss, who replaced John Robertson last month, has also drafted in Michael Gardyne, Tom Walsh, Reece McAlear and Kirk Broadfoot to strengthen other areas.

Dodds feels the opening three Premier Sports Cup matches have highlighted the need for another attacking option, which he says would complete his summer recruitment.

He said: “We are waiting to get Billy Mckay back, he won’t be too long now.

“We will maybe look at getting a striker in, as we are short up front.

“There was nothing to really throw on against Cove, there wasn’t another striker to freshen it up.

“We are looking at that, and once I get him that will be me. We are pretty much done.”

Mckay, who returned for a third spell at Caledonian Stadium from rivals Ross County in the summer, is nearing a return from a knock having resumed training.

Dodds is still awaiting news of skipper Sean Welsh’s ankle injury, however, David Carson could be in line to return for Sunday’s game against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Dodds added: “He’s getting close. He’s back in training and just building up gradually. He won’t be too far, which is good news.

“Sean Welsh is still sore, so I don’t know how long it will be, we will wait until the swelling goes down then we will assess it. That will be at least a couple of weeks.

“I think David Carson will be available pretty soon though. It was just a wee niggle from the first minute of the game on Saturday. He will be back soon.

‘We will get better – there is no doubt in my mind’

Inverness go into Sunday’s match with little prospect of qualifying for the knock-out stage of the Premier Sports Cup, having taken just a point from their last two games against Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers.

Dodds is demanding higher standards than his side has shown in recent days, although the former Ross County assistant manager is confident of a strong response from Caley Jags.

He added: “I’m finding it hard, because it wasn’t a one-off, that’s two now.

“We showed a reaction against Stirling Albion on Saturday, coming back to get a draw after going down 2-0.

“We never really showed a reaction against Cove on Tuesday after going down 2-0 again.

“There will be plenty to come. We will get better – there is no doubt in my mind. Once we get players up to speed and we get the right blend, I’m sure we will do well.

“I know the players are hungry and itching to prove that these two results are not going to be every week. There is no chance it will be every week – as I know that group of players.

“Right now it’s not a one-off, that’s us drawing with Stirling and getting beaten by Cove. It’s got to get better – there’s no hiding away from that.”