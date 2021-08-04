Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fans’ focus group going monthly after positive opening meetings

By Paul Chalk
August 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle have hailed the early success of new fans’ focus group which aims to improve communication links between the Championship club and its supporters.

Monday saw the second of its two meetings, with the first held at the end of June.

Chief executive officer Scot Gardiner chaired both meetings, with sporting director John Robertson and Gordon Fyffe who is the supporters liaison officer and joint chair of the ICT Community Trust also in attendance.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
They were joined by representatives of the ICT Supporters Trust, the ICT Supporters Travel Club and members of The Wyness Shuffle podcast taking part on Zoom which took the number of participants in the group to nine.

Some of the subjects covered in the first two meetings were season ticket pricing, Covid-19 restrictions, the sporting director role, fan experience, retail offerings, city centre presence, club finances and future sources of income, ICTV, Club Academy Scotland, the ICT Community Trust and match stewarding.

The club will publish a summary of its first two meetings in the next 10 days.

Get your questions in…

Caley Thistle aim to hold these meetings on a monthly basis in order to try to open up and improve direct communications with the fans and it is also an opportunity for supporters not connected to the Supporters Trust or the Away Travel Club to pose questions to the club via email.

The next meeting is scheduled for 11am on Thursday, September 2, and any ICT supporter can submit questions on club matters to the group by emailing admin@ictsupporterstrust.org

