Caley Thistle fans’ focus group going monthly after positive opening meetings

Caley Thistle have hailed the early success of new fans’ focus group which aims to improve communication links between the Championship club and its supporters.

Monday saw the second of its two meetings, with the first held at the end of June.

Chief executive officer Scot Gardiner chaired both meetings, with sporting director John Robertson and Gordon Fyffe who is the supporters liaison officer and joint chair of the ICT Community Trust also in attendance.

They were joined by representatives of the ICT Supporters Trust, the ICT Supporters Travel Club and members of The Wyness Shuffle podcast taking part on Zoom which took the number of participants in the group to nine.

Some of the subjects covered in the first two meetings were season ticket pricing, Covid-19 restrictions, the sporting director role, fan experience, retail offerings, city centre presence, club finances and future sources of income, ICTV, Club Academy Scotland, the ICT Community Trust and match stewarding.

The club will publish a summary of its first two meetings in the next 10 days.

Get your questions in…

Caley Thistle aim to hold these meetings on a monthly basis in order to try to open up and improve direct communications with the fans and it is also an opportunity for supporters not connected to the Supporters Trust or the Away Travel Club to pose questions to the club via email.

The next meeting is scheduled for 11am on Thursday, September 2, and any ICT supporter can submit questions on club matters to the group by emailing admin@ictsupporterstrust.org