Robbie Deas says Caley Thistle must continue their stubborn defensive resistance

By Andy Skinner
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 11:13 am
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas feels his side have created an expectation they will not concede following their impressive start to the Championship campaign.

Inverness have kept five clean sheets from their opening six matches, in an unbeaten run which has lifted them into second place with a game in hand.

Caley Jags host Queen of the South today, with Deas determined to build on the solid foundations his side have set.

Deas said: “As a defender, clean sheets are more like scoring a goal for us. We don’t really get too many goalscoring opportunities, so we take massive pride in it – as a full team, but more as a defender.

“The back four who have been playing and those who haven’t take a lot of pride in it because we put a lot of work into it.

“The fact we’ve done so well at the start of the season is something to build on.

“We have set that expectation not to concede.

“We are a hard team to break down and teams will be coming here knowing they have to put on a bit of a show and attack us with a bit of freedom.

“We’ve got the experience and the youth to deal with it.

“We’ve set that standard now and we can’t be dropping it.”

Deas is wary of today’s opponents Queens, who have won their last two away games but fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Arbroath last weekend.

He added: “They have a really young squad. I know quite a few of the boys and they have some very good players.

“It is never an easy game. Queens came up here last year and took three points off us.

“It’s a tough league and every game is hard.

“They will come here with good, young players who are hungry, but we’ll be up for the challenge.

“As we said before, we won’t be top of the league at kick-off on Saturday, so that puts that we bit behind us to get back on top and show what we’re all about.

“Every game is massive in this league. It is a challenge and there’s no easy games.

“We’ll just be going out looking to win the game as usual and put a show on for the fans, just like any Saturday. We’re here to win the league and not just take part.”

Deas has played a key role in Inverness’ defensive success, having held down Caley Jags’ left back slot throughout the campaign so far.

Despite starting his career as a centre half, the former Celtic player enjoying the freedom of his full back role.

He added: “I love it – it’s a chance to go forward. I’m maybe not as attacking as the likes of Cameron Harper, but it’s a different challenge.

Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper, right, tussles with Buckie Thistle’s Jack Murray during Saturday’s 4-0 win for ICT in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I still have loads to learn as a full-back and as a centre half.

“It’s an opportunity to just play. I’ll play wherever the manager wants me to play.

I think I’ve been doing quite well out there. I’m just glad to be playing and doing the best I can for the team.”

