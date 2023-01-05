Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds surprised but thrilled to land St Mirren’s Jay Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds surprised but thrilled to land St Mirren’s Jay Henderson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 5, 2023, 10:30 pm
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Billy Dodds revealed his shock at being able to land St Mirren livewire Jay Henderson at the second time of asking for Caley Thistle.

The Championship club’s head coach has secured the flying right-sided midfielder from the Premiership side until the end of the season as they bid to launch a second-half promotion push.

The 20-year-old had been set for a short switch north last term, but a Covid outbreak at the Paisley club saw him pitched into first-team action – and he impressed for the Buddies.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Dodds always kept an eye on him and was thrilled that Buddies boss Stephen Robinson agreed to lead the son of former Ross County midfielder Darren Henderson to the Caledonian Stadium until May.

Dodds never gave up on Henderson

Henderson made an immediate impact with an eye-catching performance in Monday’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers, which ended an eight-game winless league run for seventh-placed ICT, who go to second-bottom Arbroath on Saturday.

He said: “Jay was excellent against Cove Rangers on Monday. I told the boys last week that I was frustrated I missed out on Jay last season.

“Jim Goodwin, who was St Mirren manager at the time, said we could have him because he needed experience.

“Then there was the Covid outburst at St Mirren ahead of the Celtic game and he ended up playing. He did unbelievably well and I knew he had that in him.

“Then, against Dundee United, he scored an unbelievable goal and I felt there was no chance of getting him. The inevitable phone call came from Jim Goodwin when he said he’d have to keep Jay.

“That was down to Jay, who was excellent. He showed what he was capable of and I have kept an eye on him ever since.

“St Mirren are now going as a 3-5-2 under Stephen Robinson, who has been brilliant and really helpful and we’ve managed to get Jay on loan.

“We’re delighted. I was really surprised and happy when I got him because I knew what he could do and he showed that on Monday against Cove.

“He’s a young lad and I don’t want to put too much on him, but I think he could be a special player.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was praised by his Inverness counterpart Billy Dodds for loaning Jay Henderson for the rest of the season. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Youngsters continue to flourish

Henderson will relish joining a squad mixed with youth and experience.

In fact, six academy graduates were involved at some point against Cove. They were Daniel MacKay, Lewis Hyde, Robbie Thompson, Ethan Cairns, Lewis Nicolson and Matthew Strachan.

Dodds insists bringing through young talent continues to be vital for Caley Thistle.

He said: “It is brilliant for the club, but that is the way forward for the club by producing players. You see Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper, even before with Ryan Christie and the Shinnie (Graeme and Andrew) brothers. We want to keep that going.

Lewis Nicolson in action for Caley Thistle.

“Players looking back at and say this is a club that gives you opportunities. If they keep improving, they can only go on for great careers. That plays into young players’ minds saying “I would love a bit of that”.

“They are all good players, that is why they came on. If they weren’t coming on, they wouldn’t be good enough.”

