Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds surprised but thrilled to land St Mirren’s Jay Henderson

Billy Dodds revealed his shock at being able to land St Mirren livewire Jay Henderson at the second time of asking for Caley Thistle.

The Championship club’s head coach has secured the flying right-sided midfielder from the Premiership side until the end of the season as they bid to launch a second-half promotion push.

The 20-year-old had been set for a short switch north last term, but a Covid outbreak at the Paisley club saw him pitched into first-team action – and he impressed for the Buddies.

Dodds always kept an eye on him and was thrilled that Buddies boss Stephen Robinson agreed to lead the son of former Ross County midfielder Darren Henderson to the Caledonian Stadium until May.

Dodds never gave up on Henderson

Henderson made an immediate impact with an eye-catching performance in Monday’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers, which ended an eight-game winless league run for seventh-placed ICT, who go to second-bottom Arbroath on Saturday.

He said: “Jay was excellent against Cove Rangers on Monday. I told the boys last week that I was frustrated I missed out on Jay last season.

“Jim Goodwin, who was St Mirren manager at the time, said we could have him because he needed experience.

“Then there was the Covid outburst at St Mirren ahead of the Celtic game and he ended up playing. He did unbelievably well and I knew he had that in him.

“Then, against Dundee United, he scored an unbelievable goal and I felt there was no chance of getting him. The inevitable phone call came from Jim Goodwin when he said he’d have to keep Jay.

“That was down to Jay, who was excellent. He showed what he was capable of and I have kept an eye on him ever since.

“St Mirren are now going as a 3-5-2 under Stephen Robinson, who has been brilliant and really helpful and we’ve managed to get Jay on loan.

“We’re delighted. I was really surprised and happy when I got him because I knew what he could do and he showed that on Monday against Cove.

“He’s a young lad and I don’t want to put too much on him, but I think he could be a special player.”

Youngsters continue to flourish

Henderson will relish joining a squad mixed with youth and experience.

In fact, six academy graduates were involved at some point against Cove. They were Daniel MacKay, Lewis Hyde, Robbie Thompson, Ethan Cairns, Lewis Nicolson and Matthew Strachan.

Dodds insists bringing through young talent continues to be vital for Caley Thistle.

He said: “It is brilliant for the club, but that is the way forward for the club by producing players. You see Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper, even before with Ryan Christie and the Shinnie (Graeme and Andrew) brothers. We want to keep that going.

“Players looking back at and say this is a club that gives you opportunities. If they keep improving, they can only go on for great careers. That plays into young players’ minds saying “I would love a bit of that”.

“They are all good players, that is why they came on. If they weren’t coming on, they wouldn’t be good enough.”