Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start – but more courage is needed

.

Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
By Max Wiszniewski

The systematic, illegal persecution of birds of prey has been a blight in Scotland’s countryside now for decades, so much so that it was described by former first minister, Donald Dewar, as a “national disgrace”.

So, the recent publication of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill, with the primary purpose of tackling wildlife crime, is something to be welcomed.

Yet, on the same day that our new first minister was sworn into office, news broke that another bird of prey – this time a red kite – had been found dead on a grouse moor. The shooting industry is laughing in the face of the legislation it will be fighting tooth and nail to oppose.

The new bill proposes to licence the shooting of grouse. If the terms of that licence are broken – such as a licence holder indulging in wildlife crime – then it can be removed.

So far, it seems sensible. But, beyond the illegal destruction of our protected species, hundreds of thousands of foxes, stoats, weasels, crows and so-called “non-target species” like hedgehogs are killed on grouse estates every year, so more grouse can be shot for sport.

Will this unsustainable practice be addressed by the new bill? The answer is: somewhat.

All legal traps will require a “licence”, serial numbers and, presumably, regular checking. Scottish Government oversight of the monitoring of the many thousands of traps on grouse moors to ensure legality will be no easy feat, and it would be expensive to do effectively. Should we be jumping through hoops just so a few people can shoot more grouse for sport?

Bill is an important intervention that should go further

Some big changes in muirburn could be brought about, though. On grouse moors, burning heather shapes the landscape to make it more suitable for grouse – so more of them can be shot.

About 40% of muirburn for grouse has taken place on deep peat, which is an internationally important carbon sequestration resource. Much of it lies in a degraded state on grouse moors, and continued burning is stopping it from regenerating and from rewetting and, therefore, actually emits carbon.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill proposes an effective ban on peatland burning but, once again, effective monitoring of huge land areas will be difficult and expensive.

grouse shooting
The new bill proposes to licence the shooting of grouse (Image: PA)

Muirburn may still continue under licence in areas with no deep-peat, but should we be dishing out licences when the purpose is increasing grouse numbers for sport shooting? Scotland shouldn’t be pandering to the needs of this cruel, unsustainable and intensively managed industry.

By creating a circle of destruction around huge areas of our land, biodiversity and more diverse economic opportunities are missed for Scottish people and communities.

Overall, this bill as it stands is an important intervention. With a bit more courage to take on large estates and landed interests, it could become the very intervention Scotland’s people, wildlife and environment desperately need.

Max Wiszniewski is campaign manager for Revive, the coalition for grouse moor reform

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Aberdeen libraries closing, Humza Yousaf as First Minister and Our Union Street
Aberdonians have shown up to protest against cuts and closures in recent weeks and months (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: After years apart, we are relearning the power of standing and working…
Restricting sex education in the classroom won't stop children from being curious. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Stop perpetuating shame and let schools teach kids the age-appropriate facts
Better weather brings more chances to get outside for adventures (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Russell Borthwick: Will the machines take over? If they bring Pep, I’m OK with…
A First Bus Aberdeen
Readers' letters: First Bus Aberdeen service, decline of fishing industry and alcohol advertising ban
Kate Forbes is among the SNP politicians who seems to have a different vision of how the party could evolve in the future (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Bright backbenchers must speak up to save the SNP from itself
Campaigners have been protesting against the closure of six Aberdeen libraries (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Kerry Hudson: Aberdeen's libraries helped me to climb out of deprivation
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people

Most Read

1
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Cheerz Bar asked to extend their opening hours for a Pet Shop Boys after-party event. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
The 13-year-old has been found.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
CR0042003 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a new multi-million pound support for the Scottish National Investment Bank to help accelerate Scotlands just transition during a visit to see progress at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which provides greater deepwater access and quayside space to support the energy transition. The First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Aberdeen. Picture shows; First Minister Humza Yousaf . Tuesaday 4 April 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

weather
I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven - at…
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Stagecoach will continue to run the school bus service - despite Aberdeen City Council cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented