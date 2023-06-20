Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland

The signs have been there for a while but it is clear now that Steve Clarke is building something special with this Scotland team.

Saturday’s incredible 2-1 win in Norway has put Scotland within touching distance of next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

When Steve ended our long absence from the finals of a major tournament by guiding us to Euro 2020, I hoped it would herald the start of a new era of seeing Scotland on the big stage again.

I feel pretty confident in saying it looks like that is going to be the case.

We had a setback after missing out on the World Cup following a play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine at Hampden a year ago, but our response to that loss has been outstanding.

Several factors have contributed to Scotland’s resurgence

It’s hard to put my finger on any one thing which Steve has done to get Scotland into this position.

I think it’s a combination of factors.

Steve has done a great job. He’s got a group of young players and formed a strong team who respond to what he is asking them to do.

His side is organised defensively, strong in midfield and capable of nicking a goal to win a game.

It is clear he has a great bunch of lads in the squad. There are no what I would call “down-in-the-mouths”.

Everyone in the squad – whether they are in the starting 11 or on the bench – looks delighted to be there and is ready to play their part when called upon.

Saturday epitomised that brilliantly.

Kieran Tierney, who hasn’t played a lot of football for Arsenal this season, ran himself into the ground for 65 minutes before being replaced.

Those who came on in the second half – Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour and, of course, goal hero Kenny McLean – all played big roles in their brief time on the field to help turn a game which looked to be slipping away from us in our favour.

Scotland are mentality monsters under Clarke

Results change the mentality in a dressing room, too.

Scotland have been picking up points on a regular basis and taking some big scalps along the way.

Momentum is building and confidence is growing.

When you cross the white line and you know you are in a team who are really hard to beat, it is a huge shot in the arm.

Confidence is clearly not in short supply.

There is a camaraderie there in the squad and the players are demanding and getting fantastic consistency from one another.

Qualifying for Euro 2020 was a big part of that.

A whole generation of players never got to sample what it is like to play in the finals of a major tournament and the current squad know these chances don’t come along too often.

They have an opportunity to qualify for another one and you can see the hunger is there to do it.

Watching Scotland made me feel like a teenager again.

I watched the game in Saturday with some friends in a pub in Fort William and the atmosphere when Lyndon Dykes scored the equaliser was fantastic.

I thought a point was a great result so you can imagine how the place erupted when McLean slotted home the dramatic winning goal two minutes later.

It was fantastic.

I won’t kid you on, we mugged Norway, but you know what? I don’t care.

We’ve been on the receiving end so many times that we’re long overdue a smash-and-grab win of our own.

The Tartan Army are clearly loving it and Hampden is going to be rocking tonight when Georgia visit Glasgow.

Here we go, four-in-a-row.

Clarkson coup is a stunner for Aberdeen

I’ve had a few days to take the news in, but I’m still amazed Aberdeen have managed to bring Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie on a permanent basis.

Here was a 21-year-old, who was at a huge club in Liverpool, coming up to Scotland having a huge impact in his season on loan with the Dons.

I thought another loan might have been Aberdeen’s best chance of getting him back and I feared the worst when word came out of Anfield the Reds would be willing to let Clarkson leave if a suitable offer came in.

So credit where it’s due to everyone at Pittodrie, from Dave Cormack and the rest of the football operation down to Barry Robson, for not only convincing the player to come back, but for securing him on a four-year deal.

It’s a fantastic piece of business and one which I have no doubt will benefit all parties.

Clarkson clearly loved his time at Pittodrie and is hungry for more.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler followed Clarkson in making the move to the Dons last week and there will be more new faces in the days and weeks ahead.

The season may be over, but the feelgood factor is alive and well at Pittodrie.

It’s not hard to see why.

Transfer balance of power has shifted to Ross County

Caley Thistle’s loss will undoubtedly be Ross County’s gain after Scott Allardice made the move across the Kessock Bridge on Sunday.

Allardice was excellent for Caley Thistle in his three years at Caledonian Stadium and there’s little doubt his departure is a blow for Billy Dodds.

But Doddsy’s County counterpart Malky Mackay will be thrilled to have Allardice on board.

Allardice is a very good defensive midfielder, but he is also a threat from long range, too. Most importantly, at 25, his best years are ahead of him.

He’s a great addition to a Staggies squad in real need of freshening up after cutting it fine with their great escape in the relegation play-off.

The balance of power has swung County’s way in the Highlands in recent years to the extent players like Allardice are an easy pick-up for the Premiership side over their Championship neighbours.