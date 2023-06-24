Ross Tokely: Caley Jags have every reason to believe they can win Championship

Ross Tokely reckons there are no clubs Caley Thistle should be worried about as they chase down the elusive Championship title in 2024.

Dundee United have dropped down from the Premiership, trading places with champions Dundee, while Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrie have been promoted in place of relegated duo Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

Partick Thistle’s brave push via the play-offs ended in a late collapse in the play-off final at Ross County, so they stay in tier two, while Jim Goodwin’s Tayside Tangerines will be seen as the favourites when the action starts on August 5 and 6.

ICT legend Tokely, who played a record-breaking 589 times for the club, including seven years in the top-flight, believes this is a real chance for Billy Dodds’ team to try and get the club back to where he feels they belong for the first time since 2017.

He said: “It’s going to be another competitive Championship next season.

“Partick Thistle did so well before just missing out in the play-off final.

“It’s going to be another busy summer at Inverness, and I do think this is another real chance for them to win the league.

“I’m not 100% sure how well Dundee United will do. They are a big club, and they are, of course, the first obstacle, but I don’t think Inverness should be too worried about the other clubs, especially if they can get off to a good start.

“They know most of the teams in the league and they know what it’s all about.”

No place for long winless ICT runs

Scottish Cup runners-up Inverness finished sixth in the Championship last month, after losing 2-1 at home to Ayr United on the final night to miss out on the play-offs.

In the past two years, mid-term winless runs of 11 and eight matches respectively, cost the Highlanders title shots.

Tokely, who plays for Nairn County in the Highland League, says finding consistency will be vital as they seek to reunite with neighbours Ross County once again.

He said: “It’s all about runs in this league and trying to go on a strong, unbeaten run, without having a winless run like they have had in the past couple of seasons.

“You can’t legislate for injuries, but if they can keep as many players fit, that would be a great help.

“The fans got a taste for Premiership football at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. They want their club to get back to the top league.

“They have seen Ross County survive and they want to be there too. Inverness deserve to be there – but you don’t get into that league without the hard work.”

So far this summer, Inverness have lost defender Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock and midfielder Scott Allardice to Ross County and recruited full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour.