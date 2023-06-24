Ross Tokely: Caley Jags have every reason to believe they can win Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ross Tokely: Caley Jags have every reason to believe they can win Championship

Strong start from Highlanders can turn the early heat on rivals for automatic route back to the top-flight.

By Paul Chalk
Ross Tokely, in his playing days with the Caley Jags. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross Tokely, in his playing days with the Caley Jags. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross Tokely reckons there are no clubs Caley Thistle should be worried about as they chase down the elusive Championship title in 2024.

Dundee United have dropped down from the Premiership, trading places with champions Dundee, while Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrie have been promoted in place of relegated duo Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

Partick Thistle’s brave push via the play-offs ended in a late collapse in the play-off final at Ross County, so they stay in tier two, while Jim Goodwin’s Tayside Tangerines will be seen as the favourites when the action starts on August 5 and 6.

ICT legend Tokely, who played a record-breaking 589 times for the club, including seven years in the top-flight, believes this is a real chance for Billy Dodds’ team to try and get the club back to where he feels they belong for the first time since 2017.

He said: “It’s going to be another competitive Championship next season.

“Partick Thistle did so well before just missing out in the play-off final.

“It’s going to be another busy summer at Inverness, and I do think this is another real chance for them to win the league.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will aim to take the Tangerines at the first attempt. Image: SNS

“I’m not 100% sure how well Dundee United will do. They are a big club, and they are, of course, the first obstacle, but I don’t think Inverness should be too worried about the other clubs, especially if they can get off to a good start.

“They know most of the teams in the league and they know what it’s all about.”

No place for long winless ICT runs

Scottish Cup runners-up Inverness finished sixth in the Championship last month, after losing 2-1 at home to Ayr United on the final night to miss out on the play-offs.

In the past two years, mid-term winless runs of 11 and eight matches respectively, cost the Highlanders title shots.

Tokely, who plays for Nairn County in the Highland League, says finding consistency will be vital as they seek to reunite with neighbours Ross County once again.

He said: “It’s all about runs in this league and trying to go on a strong, unbeaten run, without having a winless run like they have had in the past couple of seasons.

“You can’t legislate for injuries, but if they can keep as many players fit, that would be a great help.

“The fans got a taste for Premiership football at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. They want their club to get back to the top league.

“They have seen Ross County survive and they want to be there too. Inverness deserve to be there – but you don’t get into that league without the hard work.”

So far this summer, Inverness have lost defender Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock and midfielder Scott Allardice to Ross County and recruited full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's John McGinn is tackled by Georgia's Lasha Dvali on the soaked pitch at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: I've played in horrendous weather conditions - kudos to Scotland for seeing…
27 November 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Glenn Main runs back for re-start after scoring.
Glenn Main's Nairn County service celebrated with testimonial
Aberdeen councillor Barney Crockett quit the Labour Party over Keir Starmer's oil plans. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What we learned this week: Barney's farewell to Labour and Scotland's adieu to 'Madame…
Security stewards and ball boys helped ground staff clear the waterlogged pitch at Hampden Park at the beginning of Scotland's men's team's recent game against Georgia (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Iconic Weegie with a Squeegee is Scotland team's new lucky mascot
A protester holds a sign mocking Boris Johnson as anti-Tory and anti-Brexit activists stage their weekly protest in Westminster. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
What A Week: A rare sighting of Nessie but no sign of a parking…
Scouts and Guides have the power to change lives. Pictured are Angus Michie, a Mannofield Explorer Scout and Eoin Smith, a Mannofield. Scout leader. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scouts, Brownies and Guides: How groups changed lives from Aberdeen to Thurso
How did we get on at The Loch Ness Inn? Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A hearty Highland feed at The Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit
David Small was found guilty to two charges of downloading and possessing indecent images of children and a third of possessing extreme porn. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile caught with videos of babies as young as three months old
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson's contacts can help land top signings, insists former Don Chris…
Aberdeen University Camanachd goalkeeper Scott Moffat. Image: Jim McNair
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Aberdeen University Camanachd's Scott Moffat