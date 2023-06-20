Charlie Gilmour stays at Championship level by joining Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have snapped up central midfielder Charlie Gilmour on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who was on loan at Championship Cove Rangers from Premiership side St Johnstone last season becomes the second summer signing for Billy Dodds’ Championship club.

Inverness have brought in right-back Jake Davidson and Gilmour will hope to fill the void left by Scott Allardice, who joined top-flight neighbours Ross County on Sunday.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce agreement with Charlie Gilmour on a 2 year deal. We look forward to seeing @CharlieGilmour8 in Caley Thistle colours next month 🔴🔵 👉 https://t.co/vTLEHDUrPl pic.twitter.com/H2gKe0FsKD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 20, 2023

Gilmour started his career in the Arsenal youth academy, joining the London side at just six years-old.

Although born in Brighton, Gilmour has a Scottish father and Scottish grandparents and has featured for Scotland at under-15, under-16 and under-17 levels.

Gilmour left Arsenal in 2019 and signed for Norwich City. While at Norwich, he spent one season on loan at Dutch side Telstar before signing for St Johnstone in February 2021.

He played 18 times for Cove last term and his run of games was cut short by an ankle injury over the festive season, which meant his last match was a 2-0 win over Hamilton on December 23.

An ICT statement said: “We look forward to seeing Charlie in Caley Thistle colours next month.”

Friendly fixtures confirmed for ICT

Inverness, meanwhile, have announced their first two pre-season friendlies.

On Saturday, July 8, they will host League Two side Elgin City, who recently appointed former Caley Jags star Ross Draper as their player-boss on a three-year deal.

Highland League club Nairn County will then welcome the Caley Jags to Station Park on Tuesday, July 11.