Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bucksburn pool: Leaked pictures show stripped out shell after closure

Leaked images show the extent of the decommissioning of Bucksburn pool - as calls are made to immediately reopen the much-loved facility.

Bucksburn swimming pool was drained and stripped of assets by Sport Aberdeen after its closure. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Bucksburn swimming pool was drained and stripped of assets by Sport Aberdeen after its closure. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
By Alastair Gossip

Not even the fire hose or first aid kit survived the ransacking of Bucksburn swimming pool, as city sports bosses were ordered to strip its assets.

Leaked images have shown the extent of the operation to clear out the much-loved facility as it was axed in council budget cuts six months ago.

The leisure venue was closed – despite widespread protest – along with six city libraries.

The photographs, shared with The Press and Journal by local protestors, show pool operator Sport Aberdeen has packed up and left the Kepplehills Road building bare.

Images of the barren insides emerged just hours after council bosses were accused of “ripping out furniture to make the buildings more difficult to reopen”.

A court case trying to achieve just that remains a possibility.

Signs for the changing rooms at Bucksburn pool were ripped from the walls as Sport Aberdeen packed up. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Signs for the changing rooms at Bucksburn pool were ripped from the walls as Sport Aberdeen packed up. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Steps down into the pool at Bucksburn made it one of Aberdeen's more accessible. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Steps down into the pool at Bucksburn made it one of Aberdeen’s more accessible. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool

A Sport Aberdeen spokeswoman told us: “At the instruction of Aberdeen City Council, all Sport Aberdeen assets were removed from Bucksburn swimming pool when we ceased operating at the council-owned venue.”

Asked how much it would cost to reopen, she added: “There is a judicial review ongoing and it would be premature to make any assumptions on the impact of that.”

Previously, the charity’s chief executive Alistair Robertson said ancient plant machinery would require a £400,000 upgrade to keep the pool going.

That was on top of £80,000-a-year running costs.

Secretive council briefing as legal challenge still looms

Legal challenges over the mothballing of Bucksburn pool and Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries have forced the local authority to back track meanwhile.

Even the poolside fire hose was packed up and taken away by Sport Aberdeen. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Even the poolside fire hose was packed up and taken away by Sport Aberdeen. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool

The council has launched a belated public consultation on the scrimping move, as a means of keeping the matter out of the Court of Session.

Much of an emergency meeting on the closures was held behind closed doors earlier this week as a result of the legal risk.

Aberdeen Labour and Conservative councillors demanded the gathering after the local authority U-turn, seized upon as a victory by campaigners.

Library and Bucksburn pool closures ‘a new low for Aberdeen City Council’

Labour was voted down on calls to ditch the consultation altogether and immediately reopen the mothballed public buildings.

Aberdeen group leader M Tauqeer Malik told The P&J: “We received legal advice in confidence which I cannot discuss.

“This is so unnecessary for a saving of just £80,000.

“Bucksburn pool should be reopened as should the libraries.

“The charade that Aberdeen City Council is going through at the moment shows how out of touch the SNP administration is with the communities we all represent.

“To be taken to court by our own citizens is a new low for Aberdeen City Council.”

SNP and Lib Dem administration leaders, and the council’s communications team, were asked for comment.

We reported on the latest council blunder in the saga, as QR codes on posters meant to draw residents to the consultation were found not to work.

How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries

