Former Celtic star Scott Brown linked to Caley Thistle boss job

Fresh reports suggest the ex-Hoops and Scotland skipper is a candidate to replace Billy Dodds in the Inverness hot-seat.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock
Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O'Brien/Shutterstock

Speculation is mounting that former Scotland and Celtic captain and ex-Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown could be a candidate to become struggling Caley Thistle’s new manager.

Stemming from a BBC Scotland report ahead of rock-bottom ICT losing 1-0 against Dundee United in the Championship, the Scottish Sun has stated the 38-year-old ex-Aberdeen assistant player-boss could be in the running to replace Billy Dodds, who was sacked last week after the 1-0 loss at Raith Rovers.

Brown would be a stellar appointment and – should it happen –  it would see him return to management less than a month after being axed from English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea is believed to be the front-runner for the job, with Morton’s Dougie Imrie, a former Caley Jags midfielder, linked as another one of the favourites.

Another ex-ICT player, Liam Fox, who bossed Dundee United, is another name mentioned along with ICT under-18 and goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson, but Brown is the latest to be spoken about.

Scott Brown played and coached at Aberdeen during an 11-month spell. Image: SNS Group

Robertson expects boss news soon

Interim co-boss John Robertson, who is not a contender to take over for a third time, confirmed after the United match that interviews have begun, but he’s not involved in the recruitment process.

He and fellow ex-Inverness manager Charlie Christie took the team as they were edged out by a stoppage-time Chris Mochrie goal.

When asked whether he expected to be in the dugout for Saturday’s Championship game at Arbroath, Robertson said: “Charlie and I will just continue to do as we did this week. That is to take the team until we’re told differently.

“I would be fairly confident that there will be someone in the dugout next weekend, but you don’t know. I haven’t been involved in the discussions and I don’t know the shortlist.

“I believe interviews have started. We just have to keep the boys ticking over. We will get them in on Monday and get working again towards the weekend.”

Caley Thistle director Graeme Bennett is one of three men charged with appointing Billy Dodds’ successor. Image: SNS Group

Board meeting before United clash

Chairman Ross Morrison, chief executive Scott Gardiner and former player, and ex-vice chairman and director of football Graeme Bennett are homing in on their preferred candidates over the weekend with an appointment expected within the first half of the week.

A board meeting took place at the Caledonian Stadium before the Dundee United match and BBC reporter Iain Auld told listeners: “You mention about names, I’ve head a few in the build-up to this one.

“I’m led to believe there was a board meeting which took place before kick-off and the board of directors are keen to make a quick appointment.

“Darren O’Dea is still the one that I think is top of the list here at Caley Thistle but interestingly Scott Brown has been in Inverness this week.

“I don’t know if he has been up visiting or if he has been in contention.”

Whether Brown’s Highland visit was a coincidence remains to be seen, with ICT more likely to conduct interviews away from the area or perhaps over Zoom.

Scott Brown was an outstanding success at Celtic, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 other trophies.

Glittering success as a Celtic player

The move to Fleetwood in the summer of 2o22 followed his exit from Aberdeen in March last year where he had been a key player and coach under former manager Stephen Glass.

His coaching opportunities were said to be limited when Jim Goodwin took over at Aberdeen and he soon moved on to  “focus on his coaching development”.

In his first season at the helm at Fleetwood, they finished 13th in the division, but a winless six-game start to this term cost him his job.

Brown won a stunning 10 Premiership crowns with Celtic as well as six Scottish Cups and six League Cups during the former Hibs player’s 14 years at Parkhead.

Can ICT stop in-form Arbroath?

The result against United means ICT have just one point from their first six league games and trail Morton by three points and Ayr United by five. In league and cup competitions, they have now gone 10 successive matches without a victory.

Saturday’s trip to Arbroath won’t be easy for whoever becomes the new Inverness head coach.

A much-changed Caley Jags line-up recently lost 4-2 at Gayfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Dick Campbell’s in-form Angus team moved into third spot after a stunning 3-0 weekend win at Partick Thistle – their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

