Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup

Rothes manager Ross Jack is aiming to get the better of familiar foes in the North of Scotland Cup tonight.

The Speysiders take on Jack’s other employers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, at Mackessack Park in the last eight of the competition.

It remains to be seen whether Caley Thistle field a team featuring first-team players or a more youthful line-up.

Jack, who is head of youth development at the Championship club, said: “I know a fair bit about Inverness understandably – but I still don’t know what team we’ll be facing.

“Regardless of the team that’s chosen, it will be a very strong side and it’s up to us to be ready for the challenge.

“It’s an good opportunity for our lads to play against full-time opposition and they’ll be up for it.”

The winner of this evening’s tie will be at home to Nairn County in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup next month.

Rothes have lost three of their last four games and boss Jack is keen to try to improve their form.

He added: “It’s a cup we’ve won in the past (season 2021-22) and we’d like to win it again.

“We’re still looking for a bit of spark which we’re hoping to find, because there have been a few disappointing days in recent weeks.

“This is an opportunity to put in a really good performance against good opponents and hopefully that gets us through.

“We’re still searching for our best form – we haven’t been firing on all cylinders.

“Looking at it bluntly, we need to score more and concede less.

“We need to pick ourselves up again and I’m sure we will. Hopefully this can be the start of it.”