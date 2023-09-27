Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup

The Speysiders take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the quarter-final of the competition.

By Callum Law
Rothes manager Ross Jack also works for their North of Scotland Cup opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Rothes manager Ross Jack also works for their North of Scotland Cup opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Rothes manager Ross Jack is aiming to get the better of familiar foes in the North of Scotland Cup tonight.

The Speysiders take on Jack’s other employers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, at Mackessack Park in the last eight of the competition.

It remains to be seen whether Caley Thistle field a team featuring first-team players or a more youthful line-up.

Jack, who is head of youth development at the Championship club, said: “I know a fair bit about Inverness understandably – but I still don’t know what team we’ll be facing.

“Regardless of the team that’s chosen, it will be a very strong side and it’s up to us to be ready for the challenge.

“It’s an good opportunity for our lads to play against full-time opposition and they’ll be up for it.”

The winner of this evening’s tie will be at home to Nairn County in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup next month.

Rothes have lost three of their last four games and boss Jack is keen to try to improve their form.

He added: “It’s a cup we’ve won in the past (season 2021-22) and we’d like to win it again.

“We’re still looking for a bit of spark which we’re hoping to find, because there have been a few disappointing days in recent weeks.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle highlights

“This is an opportunity to put in a really good performance against good opponents and hopefully that gets us through.

“We’re still searching for our best form – we haven’t been firing on all cylinders.

“Looking at it bluntly, we need to score more and concede less.

“We need to pick ourselves up again and I’m sure we will. Hopefully this can be the start of it.”

