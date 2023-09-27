Banks o’ Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City

Paul Lawson believes Banks o’ Dee have the firepower to test Brechin City as the two sides yet to lose in the Breedon Highland League meet.

The Hedgemen, who have accumulated 16 points out of a possible 18, visit Spain Park tonight to take on Dee, who have taken 14 points from their first six league fixtures.

Brechin boast an impressive defensive record, having conceded only one goal in their last six matches in all competitions.

However, Banks o’ Dee have racked up 26 goals in eight games in all competitions, including Saturday’s 6-0 Scottish Cup win against Dalbeattie Star.

Lawson, who is co-manager with Josh Winton, hopes their forwards are on song once again.

He said: “Even in games this season where we haven’t won, we’ve still created chances, so it’s just about us being a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

“We’ve got good attacking players and we will create opportunities, but it will be difficult because Brechin’s defensive record has been excellent over the last couple of years.

“But we’ve got good players going forward and also defensively, as we’ve shown in recent weeks. We want to make sure when the chances come along we’re in a position to take them.

“It’s been levelled at the club that we can compete with the top teams on any given day. But consistency was an issue last season, doing it every week at this level.

“This season we want to improve and see if we can test ourselves against these sort of teams regularly.”

‘We all take pride in clean sheets’

Meanwhile, Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson reckons City’s stinginess when it comes to conceding goals is down to the whole team and not just the defence and man between the posts.

The 26-year-old is keen to record another shut-out this evening, and added: “It’s the whole team that keep the ball out of net with the work they do. It’s not just down to the goalkeeper and defence.

“We all take pride in clean sheets and then, at the top end, we’re looking dangerous and carrying a threat.

“Grady McGrath has scored hat-tricks in his last two games, which is very impressive.

“Defensively we’ve got good experience with the likes Euan Spark, Kevin McHattie, Lewis Martin and Hamish Thomson.

“At the top end, it’s more youthful and the energy we’ve got to get the ball back quickly when we lose it is also important.

“A lot of the games we play we seem to suffocate teams a bit and have quite a lot of the ball, which is something we’ve worked on.

“We’re in a good place just now and long may that continue. We’re still unbeaten in the league and we’ll try to keep the run going as long as we can.”