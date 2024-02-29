Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson blasts fan who shouted at Billy Mckay’s 12-year-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson blasts fan who shouted at Billy Mckay’s 12-year-old son

Flashpoint happened at the end of Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Dunfermline after star striker Mckay had his penalty saved.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson labelled the Caley Thistle fan who hurled abuse at Billy Mckay’s 12-year-old son “totally out of order”.

Mckay’s first half penalty was saved by keeper Deniz Mehmet in the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday as Inverness remained ninth in the Championship.

The striker, who is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 109 goals, revealed that an individual shouted abuse at him and his son after the final whistle as tensions ran high.

Mckay ‘is a legend at this club’ – boss

Ferguson was asked about the incident at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

The former Everton star said: “That should not happen.

“Players will get shouted at when you’re not winning games of football, but any shouts aimed towards a young lad is not right.

“People are on your back when you’re not winning – that’s the way some fans are, not all fans, just some.

“That’s part and parcel of the game, but for a young lad, whose dad is a legend at this club, it is totally out of order.”

Billy McKay has had four spells overall with Inverness and is regarded as a club legend. Image: SNS

Mckay responded on social media

Former Northern Ireland international Mckay, who has also starred for Wigan Athletic, Dundee United and Ross County, tends to stay clear of social media.

However, he wanted to get his point across just hours after the game on Tuesday.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Not big on social media. Obviously gutted I’ve cost the boys three points tonight – hold my hands up!

“And listen I’m happy to take abuse or criticism at me no problem. Had it plenty of time in my career.

“But to shout (at) my son, then abuse me to him I don’t think is acceptable.”

Fans rallied in numbers to condemn the person responsible for the unsavoury flashpoint.

Mckay is expected to be back in action on Saturday in Greenock when Inverness face their next Championship match against Morton as they seek a win to potentially lift out of the relegation play-off position.

