Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson blasts fan who shouted at Billy Mckay’s 12-year-old son

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson labelled the Caley Thistle fan who hurled abuse at Billy Mckay’s 12-year-old son “totally out of order”.

Mckay’s first half penalty was saved by keeper Deniz Mehmet in the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday as Inverness remained ninth in the Championship.

The striker, who is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 109 goals, revealed that an individual shouted abuse at him and his son after the final whistle as tensions ran high.

Mckay ‘is a legend at this club’ – boss

Ferguson was asked about the incident at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

The former Everton star said: “That should not happen.

“Players will get shouted at when you’re not winning games of football, but any shouts aimed towards a young lad is not right.

“People are on your back when you’re not winning – that’s the way some fans are, not all fans, just some.

“That’s part and parcel of the game, but for a young lad, whose dad is a legend at this club, it is totally out of order.”

Mckay responded on social media

Former Northern Ireland international Mckay, who has also starred for Wigan Athletic, Dundee United and Ross County, tends to stay clear of social media.

However, he wanted to get his point across just hours after the game on Tuesday.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Not big on social media. Obviously gutted I’ve cost the boys three points tonight – hold my hands up!

“And listen I’m happy to take abuse or criticism at me no problem. Had it plenty of time in my career.

“But to shout (at) my son, then abuse me to him I don’t think is acceptable.”

Fans rallied in numbers to condemn the person responsible for the unsavoury flashpoint.

Mckay is expected to be back in action on Saturday in Greenock when Inverness face their next Championship match against Morton as they seek a win to potentially lift out of the relegation play-off position.