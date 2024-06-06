‘There’s so much joy in the room’: People living with dementia ‘uplifted’ by Aberdeen singing group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There’s so much joy in the room’: People living with dementia ‘uplifted’ by Aberdeen singing group

Musical Memories is run by a dedicated group of volunteers whose impact "cannot be underestimated".

By Ellie Milne
A Musical Memories session held at Cowdray Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A Musical Memories session held at Cowdray Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Doric rendition of Do-Re-Mi fills Cowdray Hall during one of the sessions hosted by Musical Memories.

The volunteer-run singing group welcomes people living with dementia to the space at at Aberdeen Art Gallery every fortnight.

Each time they meet, friends and family members see their loved ones being “uplifted” by music.

“It’s for the moment,” said Muriel Knox. “It’s not a magic cure, nobody is pretending that.”

As one of the original members, Muriel has played a key role in keeping Musical Memories going for the past 14 years.

Muriel Knox
Muriel Knox is one of the original volunteers at Aberdeen singing group Musical Memories. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We started with four experimental sessions with people living with dementia who were handpicked by Dementia UK.

“I was chaplain for Cornhill Hospital at the time and we held the sessions at the health village in a room full of mirrors – it wasn’t the best place for people with dementia.”

The running of the group and its location may have changed over the years, but the dedication of the volunteers has been never wavered.

“We’ve all got a heart for what we’re doing,” Muriel added.

Musical Memories members
Around 30 people attend the singing sessions every fortnight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Musical Memories welcomes people living with dementia

Musical Memories gives its singers the opportunity to live in the moment.

“It doesn’t mean it makes things better for them when they go home but I like to think it probably does,” fellow volunteer, Jean Dodds, said.

The group also provides carers – often family members and friends – the opportunity to talk to other people with similar experiences.

Jean knows the benefits of this firsthand.

Jean Dodds
Jean Dodds first attended a Musical Memories session with her husband, Keith, after his dementia diagnosis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“My late husband, Keith, had been very recently diagnosed with dementia when we came along,” she shared.

“That first session was the first time I had been referred to as his carer rather than his wife.

“We were singing Danny Boy and I just started crying. I realised it was also very important for me to come. And, that’s why I still do.

“Music brings out emotions that are very important.”

Seeking more members and volunteers

Musical Memories volunteers around the keyboard
A group of dedicated volunteers run the group. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The volunteers take it in turns to lead the themed sessions which each feature a variety of songs, from old favourites to musical classics.

“Everyone is so committed,” Muriel said. “Once they start, they don’t take a break – many have been here for years which is wonderful.”

Each session starts with a welcome song written specifically for Musical Memories and ends with We’re No Awa’ Tae Bide Awa’.

“In the middle, we just sing,” Muriel said.

Fellow volunteer Anne Cargill got involved more than a decade ago after retiring from her job in the health service.

Anne Cargill
Anne Cargill has volunteered with Musical Memories for more than a decade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“People often say they’ve been looking for something like this and it ends up really helping them and their families.

“We get as much out of it as the people who come along, and we’re always looking for more volunteers.”

Councillor Martin Greig, who is a long-time supporter of the group, praised the volunteers’ “energy and enthusiasm”.

He added: “The social benefits for these kinds of gatherings cannot be underestimated – they provide comfort and can stimulate conversations.

Not just for the person with the diagnosis but their friends and family as well, especially those who might feel isolated.

“People with similar experiences and backgrounds can support each other.”

Volunteers at a singing session at Cowdray Hall.
Volunteers lead every session at Cowdray Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dementia-inclusive groups across the country

Musical Memories warmly welcomes anyone living with dementia and their carers, while those based outside of the city centre looking for a similar group can find an alternative group through Luminate.

The organisation, which created the Dementia Inclusive Singing Network, has made an online map of groups working in an inclusive way for people living with dementia.

Luminate also offers resources and training to choirs and singing groups across the country.

Man holding tambourine
Participants can play instruments and singalong during the sessions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Morven McIntyre, network co-ordinator, said that research consistently showed that singing is good for people living with dementia and their carers.

“Apart from the simple pleasure of singing and responding to music, being part of a community group encourages a sense of wellbeing, can aid communication and offers structure,” she said.

“Working for Luminate, I have taken part in sessions with dementia-friendly singing groups.

“There was so much joy in the room and it was clear how much each participant felt valued by their peers and song leaders as they sang both new and familiar songs together.”

