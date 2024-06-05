Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position – as Kelty training plan abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position – as Kelty training plan abandoned

Inverness have released a statement confirming their next steps following the resignation of chairman Ross Morrison.

By Andy Skinner
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have released a statement outlining their precarious financial position.

The club, who were relegated to League One last season, have confirmed they are seeking fresh investment, which they remain hopeful of securing.

However, Inverness say they will approach an insolvency practitioner to advise on how to proceed should they fail to do so.

Inverness’ statement also appears to indicate their much-maligned arrangement to move their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park has been scrapped – with training to resume at their Fort George site.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle earlier this week lost out on a seven-figure contract with Statkraft, after the two parties failed to agree on a deal for the Norwegian company to operate a park and ride scheme at the Caledonian Stadium’s north car park during construction of a Loch Ness hydro scheme.

Chairman Ross Morrison subsequently stepped down from his position and tendered his resignation from the board.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.

Inverness’ remaining directors held an emergency board meeting on Monday, before reconvening 24 hours later.

Club ‘remain hopeful of finding new investor or new owners’

In a statement, the club said: “The Board of Directors are in discussions with potential new investors into the club and remain hopeful of finding a new investor or new owners.

“However, in the circumstances we currently find ourselves in following the loss of the Statkraft contract at Caledonian Stadium which was worth seven figures to the club and given the new financial position of the club, it is also prudent to approach a suitably qualified insolvency practitioner to advise on how we may proceed should our efforts to find new investment fall short.

“For clarity, on the football front, we have decided to remain training at Fort George for the foreseeable future.”

Caley Thistle’s accounts, for the year ended 30 May 2023, were due on Friday but have yet to be lodged with companies house.

At a packed ICTFC Supporters’ Trust meeting at Caley Thistle social club last week, the overwhelming call from fans was for a show of support for the club to consider administration as an option and for fans to protest against the move to Fife.

Manager Duncan Ferguson currently has nine first-team players signed up for next season.

Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

They are captain and club record-scorer Billy Mckay and fellow forward Adam Brooks, defenders Danny Devine, Nikola Ujdur, Remi Savage, Lewis Nicolson and Jake Davidson, and midfielders Charlie Gilmour and Luis Longstaff.

More from Caley Thistle

Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Who will rival Caley Thistle next season in 'weakest League One for some time'?
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay has switched from Caley Thistle to Brora Rangers. Image: SNS
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Cammy Mackay is leaving Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay makes emotional Caley Thistle exit

Conversation