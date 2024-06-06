Timeline revealed for Caley Thistle’s next steps should they fail to find new investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Timeline revealed for Caley Thistle’s next steps should they fail to find new investment

Inverness say they will approach an insolvency practitioner if they cannot find fresh investment.

By Andy Skinner
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle will press forward talks with an insolvency practitioner if they cannot secure fresh investment by the middle of next week.

Inverness outlined their precarious financial position on Wednesday, confirming they remain in discussions with potential investors.

Should they fail to make progress on that front by the forthcoming midweek, it is understood the Highlanders, who were relegated to League One last month, will begin preparing for administration.

Inverness put out the final call for help in the wake of a turbulent week, which began with the collapse of a lucrative deal with Norwegian company Statkraft.

The two parties failed to agree on a deal for the Norwegian company to operate a park and ride scheme at the Caledonian Stadium’s north car park during construction of a Loch Ness hydro scheme.

Ross Morrison. Image: SNS

Caley Jags have been left without a chairman after Ross Morrison stepped down, leaving six directors on the board – Graeme Bennett, David Cameron, Gordon Fyfe, Gordon Munro, Panos Thomas and Scott Young.

Bennett, along with former board member Liam Dalgarno, addressed staff at a meeting on Wednesday morning, in order to outline that the club faces the prospect of administration.

Staff were also informed that chief executive Scot Gardiner has tendered his resignation, but will continue to work his notice for an unspecified period.

Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The ICT Supporters Trust say they welcome news of Gardiner’s resignation.

Kelty yet to be told of Caley Jags’ change of plan

In the wake of Morrison’s resignation Caley Jags have abandoned their controversial plan to move their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park, having confirmed they will remain at Fort George for the foreseeable future.

The proposal, which was intended to make it easier for Caley Jags to sign players, sparked a severe backlash from supporters.

It has emerged that Kelty have yet to be informed of Caley Thistle’s change of plan, with the Fife outfit saying they have incurred refurbishment costs in preparation for the training plan arranged between the two clubs.

Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park. Image: SNS

Stefan Winiarski, Kelty Hearts’ general manager, said: “We have not been told by anyone at Caley Thistle that the deal is off. An agreement was signed, but we haven’t heard from anyone at the club.

“We have tried to speak to the CEO and chairman, Scot Gardiner and Ross Morrison, but we haven’t heard back from them. But I believe they have both now stood down – no one else from the board of directors have got in touch.

“The only thing is we are now financially out of pocket due to refurbishment work we have carried out, as part of the deal.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.
Supporters Trust 'welcome' change of Caley Thistle leadership
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone
Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses

Conversation