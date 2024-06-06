Timeline revealed for Caley Thistle’s next steps should they fail to find new investment

Caley Thistle will press forward talks with an insolvency practitioner if they cannot secure fresh investment by the middle of next week.

Inverness outlined their precarious financial position on Wednesday, confirming they remain in discussions with potential investors.

Should they fail to make progress on that front by the forthcoming midweek, it is understood the Highlanders, who were relegated to League One last month, will begin preparing for administration.

Inverness put out the final call for help in the wake of a turbulent week, which began with the collapse of a lucrative deal with Norwegian company Statkraft.

The two parties failed to agree on a deal for the Norwegian company to operate a park and ride scheme at the Caledonian Stadium’s north car park during construction of a Loch Ness hydro scheme.

Caley Jags have been left without a chairman after Ross Morrison stepped down, leaving six directors on the board – Graeme Bennett, David Cameron, Gordon Fyfe, Gordon Munro, Panos Thomas and Scott Young.

Bennett, along with former board member Liam Dalgarno, addressed staff at a meeting on Wednesday morning, in order to outline that the club faces the prospect of administration.

Staff were also informed that chief executive Scot Gardiner has tendered his resignation, but will continue to work his notice for an unspecified period.

The ICT Supporters Trust say they welcome news of Gardiner’s resignation.

Kelty yet to be told of Caley Jags’ change of plan

In the wake of Morrison’s resignation Caley Jags have abandoned their controversial plan to move their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park, having confirmed they will remain at Fort George for the foreseeable future.

The proposal, which was intended to make it easier for Caley Jags to sign players, sparked a severe backlash from supporters.

It has emerged that Kelty have yet to be informed of Caley Thistle’s change of plan, with the Fife outfit saying they have incurred refurbishment costs in preparation for the training plan arranged between the two clubs.

Stefan Winiarski, Kelty Hearts’ general manager, said: “We have not been told by anyone at Caley Thistle that the deal is off. An agreement was signed, but we haven’t heard from anyone at the club.

“We have tried to speak to the CEO and chairman, Scot Gardiner and Ross Morrison, but we haven’t heard back from them. But I believe they have both now stood down – no one else from the board of directors have got in touch.

“The only thing is we are now financially out of pocket due to refurbishment work we have carried out, as part of the deal.”