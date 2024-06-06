Supporters Trust ‘welcome’ change of Caley Thistle leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Supporters Trust ‘welcome’ change of Caley Thistle leadership

Chief executive Scot Gardiner will step down, days after chairman Ross Morrison resigned.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with former chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS

The ICT Supporters Trust say they welcome news of Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner’s resignation.

Gardiner will stand down after five years in the role, but remains at the club as he works through his notice period at Caledonian Stadium.

It follows the resignation of chairman Ross Morrison earlier this week.

Caley Thistle suffered relegation to League One last month, with the club subsequently confirming an arrangement which would see them move their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park in Fife.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, Inverness confirmed they have decided to remain training at their long-established Fort George base for the foreseeable future.

Scot Gardiner. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It follows a strong backlash from supporters, a number of which indicated they were prepared boycott season ticket purchases.

Although the supporters trust did not endorse the boycott, they estimated the club stood to lose around £250,000 if change was not forthcoming.

In a statement, ICTST say they welcome the news of change at the top of the club – along with the scrapping of the Kelty arrangement.

Trust called for change in leadership

The statement said: “ICT Supporters Trust welcomes the announcement that ICTFC CEO Scot Gardiner has tendered his resignation from the club, following the earlier resignation of chairman Ross Morrison.

“The Supporters Trust have been calling for a change in leadership at the very top of the club since the relegation to League One on 18th May.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.

“It was clear from the Supporters Trust fans meeting last week that the threat of a season ticket boycott was very real.

“Our demands were that the CEO was removed and the Kelty deal, which was ill thought and entered into without fan consultation, was scrapped. It appears these demands have been heard.

“Our survey to gauge the volume of cash that supporters would not spend at the club this season highlighted more than £250k of potential lost revenue to the club if the ICT board of directors did not act.

“Nothing would have been changed if it were not for the overwhelming will of our supporters.

Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“The last few weeks has highlighted that football without fans is nothing, and that the big decisions at football clubs must have supporters’ interests at heart.

“By pulling together, under one voice, fans can make a difference.”

Trust ‘ready to work with current board’

Caley Thistle have indicated they will look to initiate contact with an insolvency practitioner if the club fails to find fresh investment.

The ICTSC say they are keen to work with the current board in an effort to help to stabilise the club, and provide stronger engagement with fans.

It was a full house at the Caley Thistle Social Club for the ICT Supporters’ Trust meeting on Tuesday.

The statement added: “While the threat of ongoing financial issues remain, we welcome news of potential investment, and appreciate that any future financiers need to fully understand the club’s fiscal position before they make any investment.

“We can hopefully now start the process of restoring a reputation that was painstakingly built over 30 years. It’s time for the club to re-engage with its supporters and local businesses and hope that they will get back behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“The Supporters Trust are ready to work with the current board and any new investors to ensure lessons are learned from past mistakes and that supporters can feel their voice at the club is being heard.

“Our Stronger Together campaign to raise income to support the club will be key, now more than ever.”

More from Caley Thistle

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone
Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Who will rival Caley Thistle next season in 'weakest League One for some time'?

Conversation