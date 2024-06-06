Supporters Trust ‘welcome’ change of Caley Thistle leadership

The ICT Supporters Trust say they welcome news of Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner’s resignation.

Gardiner will stand down after five years in the role, but remains at the club as he works through his notice period at Caledonian Stadium.

It follows the resignation of chairman Ross Morrison earlier this week.

Caley Thistle suffered relegation to League One last month, with the club subsequently confirming an arrangement which would see them move their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park in Fife.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, Inverness confirmed they have decided to remain training at their long-established Fort George base for the foreseeable future.

It follows a strong backlash from supporters, a number of which indicated they were prepared boycott season ticket purchases.

Although the supporters trust did not endorse the boycott, they estimated the club stood to lose around £250,000 if change was not forthcoming.

In a statement, ICTST say they welcome the news of change at the top of the club – along with the scrapping of the Kelty arrangement.

Trust called for change in leadership

The statement said: “ICT Supporters Trust welcomes the announcement that ICTFC CEO Scot Gardiner has tendered his resignation from the club, following the earlier resignation of chairman Ross Morrison.

“The Supporters Trust have been calling for a change in leadership at the very top of the club since the relegation to League One on 18th May.

“It was clear from the Supporters Trust fans meeting last week that the threat of a season ticket boycott was very real.

“Our demands were that the CEO was removed and the Kelty deal, which was ill thought and entered into without fan consultation, was scrapped. It appears these demands have been heard.

“Our survey to gauge the volume of cash that supporters would not spend at the club this season highlighted more than £250k of potential lost revenue to the club if the ICT board of directors did not act.

“Nothing would have been changed if it were not for the overwhelming will of our supporters.

“The last few weeks has highlighted that football without fans is nothing, and that the big decisions at football clubs must have supporters’ interests at heart.

“By pulling together, under one voice, fans can make a difference.”

Trust ‘ready to work with current board’

Caley Thistle have indicated they will look to initiate contact with an insolvency practitioner if the club fails to find fresh investment.

The ICTSC say they are keen to work with the current board in an effort to help to stabilise the club, and provide stronger engagement with fans.

The statement added: “While the threat of ongoing financial issues remain, we welcome news of potential investment, and appreciate that any future financiers need to fully understand the club’s fiscal position before they make any investment.

“We can hopefully now start the process of restoring a reputation that was painstakingly built over 30 years. It’s time for the club to re-engage with its supporters and local businesses and hope that they will get back behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“The Supporters Trust are ready to work with the current board and any new investors to ensure lessons are learned from past mistakes and that supporters can feel their voice at the club is being heard.

“Our Stronger Together campaign to raise income to support the club will be key, now more than ever.”