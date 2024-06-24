Morton snap up Nathan Shaw after he moves on from Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Morton snap up Nathan Shaw after he moves on from Caley Thistle

The Greenock club confirm the English-born winger has joined on a one-year deal.

By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw, in action for ICT against Partick Thistle, has signed a one-year deal with Morton. Image: SNS
Nathan Shaw, in action for ICT against Partick Thistle, has signed a one-year deal with Morton. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw has made a swift return to the Championship by signing for Morton.

The 23-year-old made 79 appearances over two years at Inverness, scoring 14 goals since signing for previous boss Billy Dodds from AFC Fylde.

A recurrence of a hamstring injury suffered in April ruled him out of the Highlanders’ failed battle to remain in the second tier.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS

Ex-Inverness midfielder – and Ton manager Dougie Imrie – was delighted to snap up the fleet-footed wide star on a one-year contract, which is subject to SFA approval.

He said: “I am pleased to get Nathan signed up. He’s another young quality player that has come on board and when his contract expired at Inverness, I acted quickly to make contact and secure his signing.”

Shaw was wanted by clubs in England and Scotland, but Morton, who will have an eye on the top-four next term persuaded the player to rejoin Scotland’s second-tier.

More from Caley Thistle

Defender Josh Meekings in action for Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
Aaron Doran is now recovering from his knee operation as he prepares for life after Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation
Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans take to the pitch to protest against the club's board after a May match against Hamilton Academical. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Ross: Caley Thistle could be on the brink of a renaissance
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Mark Ridgers still open to Caley Thistle talks after turning down three offers from…
Former Inverness manager John Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Robertson auctions Scotland jersey to help Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran after knee…
Caley Thistle fans. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Long-awaited Caley Thistle statement kept fans in dark on financial situation and…
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland…
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle's local talent to rise to the League One challenge
Cammy Harper has joined English League Two side Carlisle United from Inverness. Image: Carlisle United FC.
Cammy Harper has title ambitions after switching from Caley Thistle to Carlisle United
Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha on guiding Caley Thistle in their first season in the Scottish leagues…