Morton snap up Nathan Shaw after he moves on from Caley Thistle

Former Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw has made a swift return to the Championship by signing for Morton.

The 23-year-old made 79 appearances over two years at Inverness, scoring 14 goals since signing for previous boss Billy Dodds from AFC Fylde.

A recurrence of a hamstring injury suffered in April ruled him out of the Highlanders’ failed battle to remain in the second tier.

Ex-Inverness midfielder – and Ton manager Dougie Imrie – was delighted to snap up the fleet-footed wide star on a one-year contract, which is subject to SFA approval.

He said: “I am pleased to get Nathan signed up. He’s another young quality player that has come on board and when his contract expired at Inverness, I acted quickly to make contact and secure his signing.”

Shaw was wanted by clubs in England and Scotland, but Morton, who will have an eye on the top-four next term persuaded the player to rejoin Scotland’s second-tier.