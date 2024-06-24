Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son’s police custody death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son’s police custody death

Sharon Fenty attended a meeting with the Crown Office hoping to find out why it took almost six years to refer her son Warren's case to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen mum Sharon Fenty is still grieving the loss of her 20-year-old son Warren. Images: Family handouts
Aberdeen mum Sharon Fenty is still grieving the loss of her 20-year-old son Warren. Images: Family handouts

A grieving mum has received a face-to-face apology for the Crown Office’s poor handling of its investigation into her son’s untimely death in police custody.

The Crown Office wasted almost two out of around five years doing nothing before referring Warren Fenty’s case to a court nearly six years after he died on June 29 2014.

Police had earlier arrested the 20-year-old hospital patient when he ignored medical advice and discharged himself from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a drug overdose.

Almost 10 years on, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) finally concluded that the Kittybrewster jail cell tragedy was “likely” avoidable had it not been for “institutional failures” by Police Scotland.

On Monday, the day before what would have been Warren’s 30th birthday, his mum Sharon Fenty, 54, met with Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, the boss of the Scottish Fatalities Investigations Unit.

‘The word sorry doesn’t mean anything to me 10 years later’

“He apologised a few times for the delays leading up to the FAI,” Mrs Fenty told The Press and Journal, adding: “He was really nice.”

A Crown official later confirmed that explanations for the three-year gap of inactivity had been provided to the grieving mother.

Mrs Fenty explained: “I was told that somebody leading the enquiries died during the early stages of the investigation.”

However, Mrs Fenty said she left the meeting with more questions than answers, adding: “The word sorry doesn’t mean anything to me 10 years later.

“I’ve still got questions. I didn’t feel that all of them were answered.

“The explanations for the delays were not good enough. No one would accept having to wait 10 years for answers about their son’s death – that’s inhumane.

“My opinion is that investigations shouldn’t take longer than a year or less.

‘COPFS deeply regret the time taken to conclude our investigation’

The meeting with Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), took place ahead of Saturday’s 10th anniversary of Warren Fenty’s death.

A statement was released following the informal gathering in which Mr Shanks said he was grateful for Sharon’s time.

He said: “I would like to thank Sharon Fenty for meeting with me and for sharing her experiences.

Warren Fenty was found unresponsive in his cell at Kittybrewster custody centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
No one noticed vulnerable Warren Fenty’s life slipping away in his Kittybrewster jail cell until it was too late. Image: DC Thomson

“COPFS deeply regret the time taken to conclude our investigation into Mr Fenty’s death and we have previously apologised to his family for not meeting the standards expected.

“We understand the impact that waiting for investigations to conclude has on families and I have repeated that apology again.

“I explained some of the improvements that have been made to the investigation of deaths in custody and the further changes we plan to make.

“We are committed to improving our engagement with families. This includes providing families with information at the earliest possible stage to allow them to fully participate in the investigation process.”

FAI took 12 days to hear evidence but over two years to

The Aberdeen Sheriff Court inquiry into Warren Fenty’s death became Scotland’s longest-ever FAI.

A 39-page report summarised the evidence heard from 19 witnesses over 12 days.

However, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) took more than two years to release its conclusions after five publication deadlines were missed by two sheriffs.

One of them, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, was removed from leading the probe by her boss Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle over what he called “personal medical reasons”.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle finally concluded the FAI into Warren Fenty’s Kittybrewster jail cell death. Images: DC Thomson/family handout

He took over the beleaguered FAI before it was revealed that evidence was missing and copies could not be accessed from a memory stick due to IT issues.

The sheriff principal, the man responsible for Grampian’s sheriff courts, missed a fifth deadline to publish his determination as he prepared to go on holiday abroad for three weeks.

When the report was finally published last month – 3,603 days after Warren Fenty died alone and unnoticed – Sheriff Principal Pyle stated: “The investigation of Mr Fenty’s death has taken far too long.”

He also noted that the decade of delay had “added a considerable burden to the grief” suffered by Sharon Fenty.

