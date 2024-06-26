Darren Dods tips Caley Thistle to kick on with Highland talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Darren Dods tips Caley Thistle to kick on with Highland talent

The ex-Inverness defender says following the lead of former boss Steve Paterson could get the club back on track from League One.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods
Former Caley Thistle and Hibs defender Darren Dods. Image: SNS Group

Darren Dods reckons returning to northern roots will serve Caley Thistle well as they plot a swift promotion from League One.

The former Inverness defender and skipper is assistant to ex-ICT defender David Proctor at Cumbernauld Colts, who finished fourth in last season’s Lowland League, just four points off second spot.

Dods played three years in the top-flight for Inverness from 2004 and later experienced highs and lows when in charge of Brechin City within the SPFL.

In 2017, he guided City into the Championship via the promotion play-offs, but a winless campaign followed as they plunged down to League One again and he parted ways with the Angus club in October 2018.

Dods knows what’s required to compete in the third tier and he is aware ICT have vowed to go with mainly local players in their bid to try and gain promotion next year.

Darren Dods in action for Inverness against Motherwell in 2007. Image: SNS

Rich talent can be sourced in north

Pointing to the success of former boss Steve Paterson as the Highland club made their way through the leagues, he sees no reason why Duncan Ferguson cannot repeat the feat.

He said: “The club have always had academy players, so this is a chance to bring a few of these younger lads through and develop them as well as look to bring in strong players from the Highland League.

“Before my time at Inverness, Steve Paterson brought strong players in from the Highland League, such as Ross Tokely, Grant Munro, Stuart Golabek and Richie Hart, and they excelled in the senior leagues.

“He then brought in players from the Aberdeen area like Russell Duncan and Roy McBain and brought Barry Wilson back to the area, so if they could look at that system again that could work for them.”

Staggies can help out Caley Thistle

Dods believes, with Highland neighbours Ross County two divisions above them, there is no reason why Inverness cannot try to secure players on loan to add to their quality next season.

He said: “Fortunes have flipped because it used to be Ross County were in the Championship and Caley Thistle were in the Premiership, but boys from Inverness used to go on loan to Ross County.

“But now, that could work the other way if there are younger players perhaps not getting a game at County, but they have the potential to break through, they could maybe go to Inverness and progress in League One. That worked well for County, so that could be a way to go.”

Earlier this year, ICT had County striker Alex Samuel on loan as they tried in vain to beat the drop, with the attacker scoring six times since January.

Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS

Staying full-time is right decision

Dods, whose Colts host Highland League side Nairn County in a friendly on July 13, believes ICT’s decision to remain full-time offers them the best chance to win promotion.

He added: “Getting off to a strong start will ease the early pressure on Inverness, but being full-time, along with Queen of the South, gives them a chance as well.

“Falkirk, Dunfermline and Hamilton have all come back from League One by staying full-time and that’s so important.

“Arbroath have come down from the Championship and they’ll be recruiting a lot of players.

“Alloa, Montrose and Cove Rangers are always battling to get into the play-offs and they keep going year on year, but having a full-time squad should help Inverness.”

The fixtures for all SPFL divisions will be revealed on Thursday morning.

ICT’s first competitive fixture is in the Premier Sports Cup group stages when they travel to fellow League One side Annan Athletic.

More from Caley Thistle

Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle under-21s. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle sign Cameron Ferguson - son of boss Duncan - on a one-year…
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is preparing for life away from Caley Thistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Highland League clubs keen to sign former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
Ryan Esson doubled as ICT's goalkeeper and under-18s coach. Image: SNS Group
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Esson on his Caley Thistle exit and why he expects the club's…
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust call on fans to stop buying season tickets
Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.
REVEALED: Caley Thistle chasing loan for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, as Stuart Garden…
Nathan Shaw, in action for ICT against Partick Thistle, has signed a one-year deal with Morton. Image: SNS
Morton snap up Nathan Shaw after he moves on from Caley Thistle
Defender Josh Meekings in action for Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
Aaron Doran is now recovering from his knee operation as he prepares for life after Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation
Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans take to the pitch to protest against the club's board after a May match against Hamilton Academical. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Ross: Caley Thistle could be on the brink of a renaissance
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Mark Ridgers still open to Caley Thistle talks after turning down three offers from…