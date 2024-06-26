Darren Dods tips Caley Thistle to kick on with Highland talent

Darren Dods reckons returning to northern roots will serve Caley Thistle well as they plot a swift promotion from League One.

The former Inverness defender and skipper is assistant to ex-ICT defender David Proctor at Cumbernauld Colts, who finished fourth in last season’s Lowland League, just four points off second spot.

Dods played three years in the top-flight for Inverness from 2004 and later experienced highs and lows when in charge of Brechin City within the SPFL.

In 2017, he guided City into the Championship via the promotion play-offs, but a winless campaign followed as they plunged down to League One again and he parted ways with the Angus club in October 2018.

Dods knows what’s required to compete in the third tier and he is aware ICT have vowed to go with mainly local players in their bid to try and gain promotion next year.

Rich talent can be sourced in north

Pointing to the success of former boss Steve Paterson as the Highland club made their way through the leagues, he sees no reason why Duncan Ferguson cannot repeat the feat.

He said: “The club have always had academy players, so this is a chance to bring a few of these younger lads through and develop them as well as look to bring in strong players from the Highland League.

“Before my time at Inverness, Steve Paterson brought strong players in from the Highland League, such as Ross Tokely, Grant Munro, Stuart Golabek and Richie Hart, and they excelled in the senior leagues.

“He then brought in players from the Aberdeen area like Russell Duncan and Roy McBain and brought Barry Wilson back to the area, so if they could look at that system again that could work for them.”

Staggies can help out Caley Thistle

Dods believes, with Highland neighbours Ross County two divisions above them, there is no reason why Inverness cannot try to secure players on loan to add to their quality next season.

He said: “Fortunes have flipped because it used to be Ross County were in the Championship and Caley Thistle were in the Premiership, but boys from Inverness used to go on loan to Ross County.

“But now, that could work the other way if there are younger players perhaps not getting a game at County, but they have the potential to break through, they could maybe go to Inverness and progress in League One. That worked well for County, so that could be a way to go.”

Earlier this year, ICT had County striker Alex Samuel on loan as they tried in vain to beat the drop, with the attacker scoring six times since January.

Staying full-time is right decision

Dods, whose Colts host Highland League side Nairn County in a friendly on July 13, believes ICT’s decision to remain full-time offers them the best chance to win promotion.

He added: “Getting off to a strong start will ease the early pressure on Inverness, but being full-time, along with Queen of the South, gives them a chance as well.

“Falkirk, Dunfermline and Hamilton have all come back from League One by staying full-time and that’s so important.

“Arbroath have come down from the Championship and they’ll be recruiting a lot of players.

“Alloa, Montrose and Cove Rangers are always battling to get into the play-offs and they keep going year on year, but having a full-time squad should help Inverness.”

The fixtures for all SPFL divisions will be revealed on Thursday morning.

ICT’s first competitive fixture is in the Premier Sports Cup group stages when they travel to fellow League One side Annan Athletic.