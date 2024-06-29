First look at Aberdeen’s new gaming shop Thistle Tavern on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look at Aberdeen’s new gaming shop Thistle Tavern on Union Street

The Granite Mile's latest business opened its doors to gamers for the first time today.

By Graham Fleming
The new gaming hub opened to customers today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The new gaming hub opened to customers today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

North east geeks flocked to Aberdeen’s latest gaming hub in their numbers today.

Thistle Tavern, based on 395 Union Street, opened its doors to customers for the first time this morning.

24 gamers turned out to ‘duel’ after they hosted their first ever Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game tournament inside the old Virgin Money Bank unit.

Gaming events are planned throughout the week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Excitable gaming enthusiasts packed out the main hall at the back of the venue to compete for prizes, with more events lined up this week.

Meanwhile, curious Aberdeen visitors browsed the varied collection of board games, collectible cards and figurines on offer at the front of the store.

Events in Aberdeen ‘every day’

Both were met by the smiling face of co-owner Andrew Rayner at shop’s front desk this morning, delighted at the turnout on the very first day.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “It has been really busy today which I’m happy with.

The board game selection at Thistle Tavern. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I thought with the parade on today it could be a slow start but we have had people piling in for a look.

“We had 24 people sign up for today’s event so that is really good. We have had another eight people come in to learn how to play Flesh and Blood – another game – too, which is good.

It was a busy opening day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We have got more events on every day this week and the weekend, so there is something going on every day for people who like card and board games.

“It’s really exciting.”

The Thistle Tavern story

Friends and former colleagues Stuart Robb and Andrew Rayner have expanded to run their first physical premises after successfully trading online for more than a year.

The brick and mortar store now allows them to branch out into board games and Dungeons and Dragons miniatures.

Stuart Robb and Bob Keiller in the new Thistle Tavern in Aberdeen.
Co-owner Stuart Robb and Our Union Street’s Bob Keiller in the new Thistle Tavern in Aberdeen. Image: The Big Partnership

The pair’s goal is to bring Aberdeen gaming enthusiasts of all abilities together.

Stuart said: “There is a very active gaming and trading card community in Aberdeen and there’s considerable demand for a gaming hub.”

“We will be open seven days a week until late in the evening to appeal to both gaming professionals and those who already play,  but want to get better and meet new players who are into the same games.

“We’ve put together a calendar of events, including open board game nights, with something that will hopefully appeal to gamers of all ages and abilities.”

Gamers all of all abilities will be catered to. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

How to get involved?

Thistle Tavern Games Hub will be open from 4-11pm during the week, 11am to 10pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 10pm on Sundays.

Numerous events every single day will be hosted at the new venue, including opportunities to play Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon Trading Card Game and Dungeons and Dragons throughout the week.

Their calendar is available to view on their Discord community, and their website can also be visited here for further information.

Conversation