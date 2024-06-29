First look at Aberdeen’s new gaming shop Thistle Tavern on Union Street

North east geeks flocked to Aberdeen’s latest gaming hub in their numbers today.

Thistle Tavern, based on 395 Union Street, opened its doors to customers for the first time this morning.

24 gamers turned out to ‘duel’ after they hosted their first ever Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game tournament inside the old Virgin Money Bank unit.

Excitable gaming enthusiasts packed out the main hall at the back of the venue to compete for prizes, with more events lined up this week.

Meanwhile, curious Aberdeen visitors browsed the varied collection of board games, collectible cards and figurines on offer at the front of the store.

Events in Aberdeen ‘every day’

Both were met by the smiling face of co-owner Andrew Rayner at shop’s front desk this morning, delighted at the turnout on the very first day.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “It has been really busy today which I’m happy with.

“I thought with the parade on today it could be a slow start but we have had people piling in for a look.

“We had 24 people sign up for today’s event so that is really good. We have had another eight people come in to learn how to play Flesh and Blood – another game – too, which is good.

“We have got more events on every day this week and the weekend, so there is something going on every day for people who like card and board games.

“It’s really exciting.”

The Thistle Tavern story

Friends and former colleagues Stuart Robb and Andrew Rayner have expanded to run their first physical premises after successfully trading online for more than a year.

The brick and mortar store now allows them to branch out into board games and Dungeons and Dragons miniatures.

The pair’s goal is to bring Aberdeen gaming enthusiasts of all abilities together.

Stuart said: “There is a very active gaming and trading card community in Aberdeen and there’s considerable demand for a gaming hub.”

“We will be open seven days a week until late in the evening to appeal to both gaming professionals and those who already play, but want to get better and meet new players who are into the same games.

“We’ve put together a calendar of events, including open board game nights, with something that will hopefully appeal to gamers of all ages and abilities.”

How to get involved?

Thistle Tavern Games Hub will be open from 4-11pm during the week, 11am to 10pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 10pm on Sundays.

Numerous events every single day will be hosted at the new venue, including opportunities to play Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon Trading Card Game and Dungeons and Dragons throughout the week.

Their calendar is available to view on their Discord community, and their website can also be visited here for further information.