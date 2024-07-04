Scottish League One odds: Caley Thistle made second favourites for title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish League One odds: Caley Thistle made second favourites for title

The bookies say the current financial plight of Inverness made pricing the club a challenge.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle are second favourites for the League One title, although one bookmaker said the recent upheaval at the club makes it difficult to know what to expect from Duncan Ferguson’s side this season.

McBookie have made last year’s basement side in the Championship Arbroath, bossed by ex-Ross County manager Jim McIntyre, the 10/3 favourites to win the title, just ahead of the Caley Jags at 4/1.

Queen of the South, who along with ICT are the only other full-time club, are next in line at 11/2.

Montrose are 6/1 with Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers, who were fifth last term, at 13/2 ahead of the August 3 kick-off.

Youngsters central within ICT squad

ICT have lost several senior players – including many loanees this summer – and had a 19-man player pool for friendly wins at Clachnacuddin and Nairn County.

On Saturday, they are visitors to Championship runners-up Raith Rovers for their penultimate friendly before taking on Brora Rangers on Tuesday.

‘Extremely difficult to price up ICT’

Paul Petrie, of McBookie.com, believes, despite the financial challenges at the club,  Inverness could contend for the title.

He said: “ It was extremely difficult to price up the chances of Inverness based on the current situation at the club.

“However, we still think the squad is strong enough to put in a challenge for the title and if they manage to get more investment then they could easily become title favourites.

“Under normal circumstances, Inverness would probably be the odds-on favourites, had they not had their financial issues. That’s what made it so tricky.

“You could make a case for even (League Two champions) Stenhousemuir, who are the outsiders because the league is so wide open.

“It is, of course, still early days. Clubs have not completed their squads, which is why it is so difficult to price up so early in the proceedings. It’s always a good talking point though and customers want to see these prices are early as possible.

“I think by the time the Premier Sports Cup matches have been played (at the end of July), these prices could be completely different.

“Teams could get players in on loan from Premiership clubs, so the prices will likely change over the next couple of weeks, but it gives people the chance to have an early bet if they can find some value.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

‘It’s going to be a big ask’ for team

Sandy Sutherland, of fans’ podcast The Wyness Shuffle, believes it could be challenging for Caley Thistle to win the league with so many young players.

He said: “I can’t say instinctively that I can see us being second favourites for the league right now just because we have such a young squad.

“Three-quarters of our squad is populated by players in their teens or early 20s, the majority of which have had fleeting opportunities in the first-team at Championship level.

“The rest of those lads have been playing (on loan) in the Highland League or in League Two. The Highland League is probably the best it has ever been, but it is still a jump of several leagues between where we’re at.

Billy Mckay in action for Inverness against Nairn on Tuesday. Image: Jasperimage

“It’s going to be a big ask for a lot of these guys. If you take away Billy Mckay or Danny Devine through injury or suspension, with their experience, it becomes a very frail squad.

“Caley Thistle fans will need to be very open-minded about the season ahead. It will be a massive test for the younger boys especially.

“The onus will be on the senior guys who were here last season to step up and be leaders on the pitch and stay fit, which is a big one. That’s been a bugbear over the past few seasons.

“It’s too early to call where we’re going to be. Should new owners come in, there may well be a budget there to bring in players, which is something we absolutely need to do.”

The full odds are: 10/3 Arbroath, 4/1 ICT, 11/2 QOS, 6/1 Montrose, 13/2 Cove, 7/1 Alloa, 14/1 Kelty, 20/1 Annan, 20/1 Dumbarton, 20/1 Stenhousemuir.

 

