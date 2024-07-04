Five exciting trips from Aberdeen International Airport this summer that DON’T involve a beach (and one that does)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Five exciting trips from Aberdeen International Airport this summer that DON’T involve a beach (and one that does)

Want to fly somewhere interesting and soon? Check out all these amazing destinations you can fly to from Aberdeen International Airport.

Torvet Square in Esbjerg, one of the many locations you can fly to from Aberdeen Airport this summer. Image Shutterstock.
Torvet Square in Esbjerg, one of the many locations you can fly to from Aberdeen Airport this summer. Image Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Do you want to Get Back with The Beatles or is Grieg more your gig? Would you enjoy the magic of Harry Potter or be enchanted by a medieval town?

These are just some of the city break options available this summer, flying from Aberdeen International Airport.

Amsterdam

There are 12 Hilton-owned hotels in and around Amsterdam but only one has a rock and roll story to rival all others.

Hilton Amsterdam is where John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged their famous ‘bed-in’ protest, with posters on the windows saying “Hair Peace” and “Bed Peace”.

The John and Yoko Suite is available for guests to book for around £1,500 a night.

The John and Yoko Suite at Hilton Amsterdam. Image: Shutterstock.

A stay in a regular guest room will still bring you close to music history without the high price tag.

The hotel is a quiet neighbourhood alongside the canal, and has Roberto’s Italian restaurant, the Half Moon cocktail lounge and bike rentals.

KLM prides itself on “favourable flight schedules” with up to five flights a day from Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS).

These start from £95 one-way over the summer.

Flights from Aberdeen to Amsterdam for summer

If you prefer not to book hotel and flights separately, there are plenty of options, including a five-night stay including flights for £917.05 per person with Tui.

This is for two people sharing at the WestCord Fashion Hotel.

This hotel is in the Fair and Green category for sustainable practices and boasts an indoor freshwater pool, heated pool and spa centre.

Can’t get there quick enough? There’s a flight out on Sunday July 7, returning Friday July 12.

Canal De Wallen in Amsterdam. Image: Shutterstock.

Dublin

Loganair has flights from Aberdeen to Dublin (DUB) every day (except one) over the summer.

They range from around £40 to £240 one way.

You could leave Aberdeen at 9:45 and be enjoying fish and chips and Guinness by the Liffey at lunchtime.

Then you could pop to the Guinness Storehouse, the National Museum of Ireland, Phoenix Park and head to Temple Bar for teatime.

At time of checking, leaving Aberdeen International Airport on Friday, July 12, and returning on Monday, July 15 at 12.05 pm was £194 return.

Ha Penny Bridge in Dublin at sunset. Image: Shutterstock.

Esbjerg

Loganair flies to Esbjerg five days a week from about £150 each way.

As Denmark’s oil industry base, Esbjerg has an obvious link with Aberdeen.

However, it has much to offer in its own right. The main street, the Skolegade, is packed with pubs while the pedestrianised Kongensgade has 150 shops and restaurants.

Torvet Square in Esbjerg. Image Shutterstock.

Nearby Ribe is Denmark’s oldest town with a preserved medieval centre. Visitors can wander along cobblestoned streets between half-timbered houses.

Ribe is 33 minutes by train and 54 minutes by bus. A taxi will set you back £65-£85.

Storkesoen Holiday Cottages offers an apartment with bedroom, bathroom and kitchen at £314 for three nights based on two adults on Booking.com.

A popular thing to do in Ribe is the Night Watchman Tour which gets rave reviews on TripAdvisor.

At time of checking, Loganair has a £287 return leaving Aberdeen International Airport on Monday, August 12, and returning Thursday, August 15.

Street and houses in the medieval town of Ribe, Denmark. Image Shutterstock.

Bergen

Bergen, Norway, is a short hop of one hour and 20 minutes with Wideroe Airlines.

It’s a pretty UNESCO World Heritage City, on the fjords, and children could mistake it for Disney’s Frozen.

Stepping back in time, the Det Hanseatiske Hotel dates back to the 16th Century and its rustic rooms feature timber walls.

Three nights in August for two people was £711 on Booking.com.

Bergen is a UNESCO World Heritage City and looks like something out of a Disney film. Image: Shutterstock.

Edvard Grieg composed many of his works in a garden hut in nearby Troldhaugen.

His home is now a living museum and there’s a shuttle bus from Bergen town centre.

Summer music recitals are held, and some concerts are in the living room on Grieg’s Steinway grand piano.

A ticket including bus, recital and museum is roughly £40 for adults, £18 for children.

Edvard Grieg’s Troldhaugen House in Bergen. Image: Shutterstock.

At time of checking, Wideroe offered a flight from Aberdeen International Airport to Bergen on Tuesday, August 13, return on Friday, August 16, for £252.

This is for the Smart fare which includes a checked bag for all those souvenirs.

The exterior of Edvard Grieg’s Troldhaugen House, dating back to 1885. Image: Shutterstock.

London

People used to go to London for reasons other than to see Taylor Swift, who returns to Wembley on August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child and Legoland Windsor are two other reasons to visit over the school holidays.

Tickets for the “most awarded play in history” at the Palace Theatre are still available for July and August, from £15 to £130.

The performance is in two parts with a matinee and evening show.

Each week 40 tickets are released at £40 as part of the Friday Forty deal.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on in London’s West End, with flights from Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Legoland Windsor is about 12 miles from Heathrow.

According to travel website Rome2Rio, buses operated by Metroline, First Bus and RailAir take up to 90 minutes, changing in Slough. A taxi will cost £30 to £40.

For a long weekend in August, EasyJet from Aberdeen International Airport to Luton is as low as £58 round trip. British Airways starts at £103 return to Heathrow.

Legoland Windsor is roughly 12 miles from Heathrow Airport along the M4. Image: Shutterstock.

Okay, if you really do want a beach holiday…

But, if you really are in desperate need of some sunshine, sea and sand and an escape from our wet and wild Aberdeen summer… there’s always Spain.

If you want everything tied up neatly in a package, Tui has Aberdeen flights to Spain.

Free child places are available to resorts such as Majorca and Costa Dorada.

A seven-night holiday starts at £527 per person for a self-catering apartment in Cala Mesquida, Majorca.

All-inclusive starts at £744 for Palma Nova.

A view of the sea and rocks from the high shore at Cala Noelia, Majorca. Image: Shutterstock.

For more reads on Aberdeen International Airport and holidays:

Conversation