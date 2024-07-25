Duncan Ferguson ‘won’t make promises’ to Caley Thistle trialists as cash injection talks hit deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson ‘won’t make promises’ to Caley Thistle trialists as cash injection talks hit deadline

Inverness await investment news - but the focus is on trying to show up well in Premier Sports Cup closer against top-flight Dundee.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is continuing to give trialists chances to shine as the club awaits imminent lifeline investment.

Talks inside the Caledonian Stadium boardroom are at an advanced stage, with American owners reportedly the main suitors to inject a £2m sum into the League One side to avoid potential administration.

Inverness have a squad of 19 signed players, with 11 of those aged 20 or under.

On Tuesday, they fielded a side with an average age of just over 19 in the 0-0 draw with League One rivals Arbroath in the Premier Sports Cup Group D tie, which the visitors won on penalties.

Australian defender Nikola Ujdur looks set for a move to Championship side Queen’s Park, but a visa issue is blocking the move, which would bring in a transfer fee.

Nikola Udjur, right, looks set to move from Inverness to Queen’s Park, freeing up funds for boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Ferguson is looking at more trialists

So, that hurdle, along with the wait for news of a major sum of cash, means Ferguson is in a tricky spot as he seeks to add a new face or two.

He said: “It’s difficult, because I don’t want the trialists to wait for us.

“We don’t want to make promises we can’t fulfil.

“This week, we’re looking at more trialists, and we will continue to do so in case the money does come in.

“At the moment, there is not a budget. I have got what I’ve got, and I’m happy with that. We keep fighting for the club.”

So far, Ferguson’s son Cameron is the only new arrival, alongside Dundee United loanee goalkeeper Jack Newman.

Inverness directors were said to have given the interested American chasers a deadline of this evening to confirm their intentions following their initial £2m offer for the club.

When asked whether there is any investment update, the ICT boss said: “I believe it’s getting closer and closer, but it’s not done until it’s signed.”

ICT have four points from their Premier Sports Cup games so far, with a 1-0 defeat at Annan Athletic and a 3-0 victory against Bonnyrigg Ross preceding the Arbroath game in midweek.

On Saturday in a match switched from Dens Park to Brechin, they face group winners, Premiership Dundee, who have nine points from nine.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage

Keen to impress against Dundee

Ferguson wants his team to show what they can to against top-flight opponents one week before their League One campaign starts at home to Dumbarton. 

He said: “It will be a tough game. Dundee have already qualified for the second round, but it’s a chance for us to get more minutes under our belts and give a good account of ourselves.

“We don’t want to take too many losses going into the new league season.

“We want to build momentum and, over our last two or three performances, we have been very good and we’re not conceding many goals.”

ICT midfielder Shae Keogh in action against Arbroath. Image: Jasperimage

Youngest team to start for Inverness

On Tuesday, experienced trio Billy Mckay, Charlie Gilmour and Luis Longstaff began the night on the bench and Danny Devine was injured.

Therefore, Ferguson was delighted that his young starters, potentially youngest ever to kick off a game, matched Arbroath over 90 minutes.

He added: “I was pleased with the performance, but we just could not score a goal, which is the hardest part in football.

“We’ve now had two clean sheets back-to-back and started with an average age of around 19, which must be a club record.

“We just could not find a goal in the final third, but I was delighted with the young team.”

Defender Jack Walker is fine after midweek hospital treatment after a head blow. Image: Jasperimage

Likely to return to three at the back

Two clean sheets from three games is encouraging for Ferguson, who has switched recently from going with three or five in defence.

However, he hinted he may revert to his former set-up as they prepare for their route back to the Championship after May’s relegation.

He said: “We will still go with the three centre backs in the main.

“Our defensive record is there for all to see. I don’t want to change too much of the tactical set-up.

“We have two clean sheets and only conceded one against Annan, when we were very good.  We just couldn’t get the ball in the net.

“Overall, our defensive performances since I’ve been here, have been exceptional.”

Devine could return from a hip flexor injury, while young centre-half Jack Walker, who started in his place on Tuesday, will be assessed after suffering a head knock against Arbroath.

