Duncan Ferguson ‘won’t make promises’ to Caley Thistle trialists as cash injection talks hit deadline

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is continuing to give trialists chances to shine as the club awaits imminent lifeline investment.

Talks inside the Caledonian Stadium boardroom are at an advanced stage, with American owners reportedly the main suitors to inject a £2m sum into the League One side to avoid potential administration.

Inverness have a squad of 19 signed players, with 11 of those aged 20 or under.

On Tuesday, they fielded a side with an average age of just over 19 in the 0-0 draw with League One rivals Arbroath in the Premier Sports Cup Group D tie, which the visitors won on penalties.

Australian defender Nikola Ujdur looks set for a move to Championship side Queen’s Park, but a visa issue is blocking the move, which would bring in a transfer fee.

Ferguson is looking at more trialists

So, that hurdle, along with the wait for news of a major sum of cash, means Ferguson is in a tricky spot as he seeks to add a new face or two.

He said: “It’s difficult, because I don’t want the trialists to wait for us.

“We don’t want to make promises we can’t fulfil.

“This week, we’re looking at more trialists, and we will continue to do so in case the money does come in.

“At the moment, there is not a budget. I have got what I’ve got, and I’m happy with that. We keep fighting for the club.”

So far, Ferguson’s son Cameron is the only new arrival, alongside Dundee United loanee goalkeeper Jack Newman.

Inverness directors were said to have given the interested American chasers a deadline of this evening to confirm their intentions following their initial £2m offer for the club.

When asked whether there is any investment update, the ICT boss said: “I believe it’s getting closer and closer, but it’s not done until it’s signed.”

ICT have four points from their Premier Sports Cup games so far, with a 1-0 defeat at Annan Athletic and a 3-0 victory against Bonnyrigg Ross preceding the Arbroath game in midweek.

On Saturday in a match switched from Dens Park to Brechin, they face group winners, Premiership Dundee, who have nine points from nine.

Keen to impress against Dundee

Ferguson wants his team to show what they can to against top-flight opponents one week before their League One campaign starts at home to Dumbarton.

He said: “It will be a tough game. Dundee have already qualified for the second round, but it’s a chance for us to get more minutes under our belts and give a good account of ourselves.

“We don’t want to take too many losses going into the new league season.

“We want to build momentum and, over our last two or three performances, we have been very good and we’re not conceding many goals.”

Youngest team to start for Inverness

On Tuesday, experienced trio Billy Mckay, Charlie Gilmour and Luis Longstaff began the night on the bench and Danny Devine was injured.

Therefore, Ferguson was delighted that his young starters, potentially youngest ever to kick off a game, matched Arbroath over 90 minutes.

He added: “I was pleased with the performance, but we just could not score a goal, which is the hardest part in football.

“We’ve now had two clean sheets back-to-back and started with an average age of around 19, which must be a club record.

“We just could not find a goal in the final third, but I was delighted with the young team.”

Likely to return to three at the back

Two clean sheets from three games is encouraging for Ferguson, who has switched recently from going with three or five in defence.

However, he hinted he may revert to his former set-up as they prepare for their route back to the Championship after May’s relegation.

He said: “We will still go with the three centre backs in the main.

“Our defensive record is there for all to see. I don’t want to change too much of the tactical set-up.

“We have two clean sheets and only conceded one against Annan, when we were very good. We just couldn’t get the ball in the net.

“Overall, our defensive performances since I’ve been here, have been exceptional.”

Devine could return from a hip flexor injury, while young centre-half Jack Walker, who started in his place on Tuesday, will be assessed after suffering a head knock against Arbroath.