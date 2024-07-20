Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for first half spree in win over Bonnyrigg Rose

Duncan Ferguson praised his Caley Thistle side for being slick and clinical in the first half to post a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup tie win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Inverness boss was less impressed with a tame goalless second half, but was satisfied by come through unscathed.

Played in front of a crowd of just 682 due to continue fans’ anger over the running of their club, that was in comparison to the 1077 who saw ICT win 2-1 last summer in the same fixture in the same competition.

In their first home match since being relegated in May, Adam Brooks and Keith Bray goals fired Inverness 2-0 ahead inside the first 16 minutes and Luis Longstaff made it three just before half-time.

It moves ICT into third spot Premier Sports Cup Group D, three points behind Dundee and four behind Annan Athletic.

He said: “We started very well by scoring a couple of early goals. We dominated and were good in possession, progressive and positive.

“We scored three fantastic three goals. Their keeper, Tom Ritchie, also made a great save from Adam Brooks as well when he touched the ball on to the post.

“I was very pleased with the dominant first half performance. The second half was the total opposite. They changed their shape. They began with a five and went to a four. We could not get up the park to create chances in the second half.

“We put the game to bed in the first half.”

Early goals put ICT in control of tie

Ferguson, who has several trialists waiting in the wings should funds become available, was delighted that the early goals put his team in control.

He added: “We set the tone straight away. A goal can turn it around very quickly.

“They were better than us in the second half without creating anything apart from one chance. We had a clean sheet as well, so I was happy.”

Early goals set the tone for Inverness

To stay in contention for reaching the last 16, ICT realistically needed no less than three points after their opening day 1-0 loss at Annan Athletic.

Rose arrived in the north with two points from two games following their bonus point shoot-out win at Annan on Tuesday after a 2-2 draw. Inverness stuck with the same starting 11.

The Highlanders got off to the ideal start when they took the lead on nine minutes. Play was swept out wide left and Matthew Strachan’s cross was coolly slotted home from close range by Brooks.

On 16 minutes, ICT doubled their advantage when Bray accepted a pass from Billy Mckay, spun his marker and guided a shot out of Tom Ritchie’s reach.

Calum Elliot’s Bonnyrigg, who lost 2-1 here in the same competition last July, regrouped and enjoyed a bit of time on the ball, looking for a way in.

On-loan Aberdeen goalkeeper Ritchie kept it at two when he somehow pushed away a net-bound Brooks effort when he got on the end of another Strachan assist.

However, three minutes before half-time, Longstaff stretched the lead when he shot past Ritchie in off the post after creating an opening in the box.

Low-key second half as tie peters out

With the tie safe, even half chances were few and far between. A knock for Devine saw his afternoon ended just after the hour mark.

A long range drive from Gilmour had too much height, but that is as close as it came to another goal in a fuss-free day for Inverness.

Bradley Rodden was just off target in injury-time as Bonnyrigg pressed for a consolation.

ICT round off their Premier Sports Cup campaign on Tuesday at home to fellow League one side Arbroath before next Saturday’s tie against Premiership Dundee at Brechin’s Glebe Park.

Rose have just one game left and that will be on Saturday when they host Arbroath.

Team line-ups

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Newman 6, Strachan 7, Savage 6, Devine 7 (Walker 62), Davidson 6, Longstaff 6 (Longstaff 76), MacLeod 7 (Ferguson 71), Gilmour 6, Bray 7, Brooks 7 (Thompson 71), Mckay 6 (Keogh 63).

Subs not used: Rebilias (GK), Nixon,, Corner.

BONNYRIGG ROSE (3-5-2): Ritchie 6, Somerville 6 (Somerville 75), Grigor 6, Martynuik 6, Mercer 6 (Young 52), Murphy 7, Arnott 6, Currie 6 (Scarbourgh 52), Rodden 7, Barrett 6 (Wardell 46), Osadolar 6 (Higginbotham 52),

Sub not used: Andrews (GK).

Man of the match – Keith Bray.