New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened

New Caley Thistle majority shareholder Ketan Makwana admitted he drew a blank when sourcing information on the Highland club.

The co-founder and executive director of English-based media, leisure, entertainment and sports firm Seventy7 Ventures won the unanimous backing of the Inverness board last week to become the new majority shareholder.

It had been reported that American investors were the front-runners earlier this month.

Taking to business platform LinkedIn, the 47-year-old revealed he has acquired ICT after six failed attempt to acquire other clubs.

After speaking to Paul Nelson at Swiss consultant business Saint-Prex Consulting and Laurie Pinto, of sports investment agency Pinto Capital, he was put in touch with former Hearts star John Colquhoun.

Football consultant Colquhoun offered advice on the Caley Jags, who recently posted a £588,053 loss before tax for the year ended May 30, 2023.

Days later, Makwana was in discussions with ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner, who tendered his resignation at the club in June, but remains in place while negotiations advance and conclude.

Inverness, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have been desperate to secure lifeline funding, with administration a possibility had a deal not been secured before the end of July.

Seven-week deal from start to finish

Makwana explained how his acquisition of ICT came to fruition.

He said: “Those of you that know me and my quest to become a football club owner would know that this is something that I have been besotted with for the last three or four years.

“My ambition is to revolutionise the way football clubs are operated and increase sustainable revenues that get re-invested into the club for prosperity.

“I tried endlessly club after club trying to persuade the owners to align to my vision – but either they were too short sighted or driven by the (money).

“After six failed attempts, I decided it was time to give up the search. Just as I put down my adventure stick, Paul Nelson got in touch and told me check out Inverness,

“I couldn’t find anything on this club, so I was going to drop the chase, but then I thought who would know something about anything.

“Let me call my main man Laurie Pinto – within hours I had a plethora of intel and was introduced to John Colquhoun.

“Within days, I was speaking to Scot Gardiner and within weeks I was presenting my vision for entertainment, leisure and sports.

“Exactly seven weeks from starting a process, we achieved a result, but I firmly believe I had to give up to push on.”

He also thanked the club for putting trust in him and added: “Now it’s my turn to show you what the power of innovation can do.”