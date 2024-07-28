New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened

The Seventy7 Ventures chief called on key football business contacts before advancing talks with the Highland club.

By Paul Chalk
Ketan Wakwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
Ketan Wakwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.

New Caley Thistle majority shareholder Ketan Makwana admitted he drew a blank when sourcing information on the Highland club.

The co-founder and executive director of English-based media, leisure, entertainment and sports firm Seventy7 Ventures won the unanimous backing of the Inverness board last week to become the new majority shareholder.

It had been reported that American investors were the front-runners earlier this month.

Taking to business platform LinkedIn, the 47-year-old revealed he has acquired ICT after six failed attempt to acquire other clubs.

After speaking to Paul Nelson at Swiss consultant business Saint-Prex Consulting and Laurie Pinto, of sports investment agency Pinto Capital, he was put in touch with  former Hearts star John Colquhoun.

Football consultant Colquhoun offered advice on the Caley Jags, who recently posted a £588,053 loss before tax for the year ended May 30, 2023.

Days later, Makwana was in discussions with ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner, who tendered his resignation at the club in June, but remains in place while negotiations advance and conclude.

Inverness, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have been desperate to secure lifeline funding, with administration a possibility had a deal not been secured before the end of July.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, will host League One football from Saturday. Image: SNS

Seven-week deal from start to finish

Makwana explained how his acquisition of ICT came to fruition.

He said: “Those of you that know me and my quest to become a football club owner would know that this is something that I have been besotted with for the last three or four years.

“My ambition is to revolutionise the way football clubs are operated and increase sustainable revenues that get re-invested into the club for prosperity.

“I tried endlessly club after club trying to persuade the owners to align to my vision – but either they were too short sighted or driven by the (money).

“After six failed attempts, I decided it was time to give up the search. Just as I put down my adventure stick, Paul Nelson got in touch and told me check out Inverness,

“I couldn’t find anything on this club, so I was going to drop the chase, but then I thought who would know something about anything.

“Let me call my main man Laurie Pinto – within hours I had a plethora of intel and was introduced to John Colquhoun.

“Within days, I was speaking to Scot Gardiner and within weeks I was presenting my vision for entertainment, leisure and sports.

“Exactly seven weeks from starting a process, we achieved a result, but I firmly believe I had to give up to push on.”

He also thanked the club for putting trust in him and added: “Now it’s my turn to show you what the power of innovation can do.”

 

