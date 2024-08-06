30 years on: Can you name merged Caley Thistle’s first competitive opponents from 1994?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
30 years on: Can you name merged Caley Thistle’s first competitive opponents from 1994?

The club, created from Inverness Caledonian and Thistle, kicked off their first game 30 years ago this week - but it wasn't against who you might think.

The Inverness Thistle team of 1993/4 with Dave Milroy third from left in the front row.
The Inverness Thistle team of 1993/4 with Dave Milroy third from left in the front row.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

A little-known fact about Caley Thistle’s first week as a new club 30 years ago this week was their first competitive game was in the North Caledonian League.

Yes, the records show the ICT first-team kicked off life as a Scottish league club with a 2-0 Coca-Cola Cup win at East Stirling on Tuesday, August 9.

Richard Hastings scored Caley Thistle’s first competitive goal… against Bunillidh Thistle

However, following the merger of Inverness Highland League outfits Caledonian and Thistle, legendary Thistle defender Dave Milroy accepted the job of running Caley Thistle’s reserves, and he explained: “The first competitive Caley Thistle game would have been in the North Caley League against Bunillidh Thistle at Brora (on Saturday, August 6) – and Richard Hastings scored the first goal in a 7-1 win.

“I took a couple of experienced players with me to play for the second team that year, Kevin Sweeney and Martin Murphy, which was a help, because that side had a lot of young boys in the North Caley League.

“We won the North Caley League quite comfortably, as well as two or three cups on top of that, which was probably expected.

“We had younger boys at that time, such as Mark Holmes, Bruce McCraw and Davie Buchanan, while Richard Hastings played some games at the start of the season.”

Richard Hastings
Richard Hastings scored the first official Caley Thistle goal in a reserve game against Bunillidh Thistle.

Milroy resisted offer from County

Milroy, who played more than 900 matches for Thistle, reluctantly stopped playing as Caley Thistle moved into Scottish Division Three alongside Ross County in 1994 – although he had an offer to keep playing… in Dingwall.

He said: “I was offered the chance to join the Caley Thistle coaching team, initially with the first-team, but it worked I coached the reserves and the under-18s.

“I had been offered a short-term contract by Bobby Wilson at Ross County after Johnston Belshaw had broken his leg.

“But the Caley Thistle coaching job was already on the table.

“I was 38 at that time, so was at the end of my shelf life (in playing terms). That (Ross County playing stint) would have been going up a level from the Highland League to the Third Division, and I didn’t feel I would have been able to do myself justice.

“Longer term, the coaching job was a better option for me.”

Dave Milroy.
Dave Milroy.

Milroy on bench twice for Caley Thistle in Scottish leagues

Yet, Milroy did close to playing for Caley Thistle, but he got no further than the bench (twice) as a back-up.

He said: “I signed forms and I remember being on the bus for a cup game at Dundee, as well as for an Inverness Cup tie against Ross County in Dingwall – but I never got on, so I wasn’t happy.

“No, but both games were quite tight, so I could understand.

“I didn’t therefore get to play for Caley Thistle – even for two minutes at the end of a game.”

Milroy on mixed final year for Inverness Thistle

The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee). Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney. Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee). Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney. Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile

Milroy recalls the climate of both excitement and anger playing for Thistle in their final season with the merger on the horizon.

He added: “I would possibly have stopped a year earlier had I not known it was going to be Inverness Thistle’s last season, although I was not put in a position where I had to make that decision.

“That final season with Inverness Thistle was quite hard going, but having said that we knocked Caley out of the Qualifying Cup and won the Inverness Cup, so it wasn’t a write-off – although we finished well inside the bottom half of the Highland League (15th out of 18 clubs).

“It was a bit of a problem to get guys in to play for us with the way things were going, so we had to make do with what we had.

“The younger guys would have been worried what the future held for them. We didn’t really know until the last minute really who was being invited to join the new club.

“It was just Jim Calder and Steven MacDonald (from Thistle) who were offered playing contracts (at Caley Thistle).”

Forres Mechanics call led to Milroy moving on from Caley Thistle

His time coaching with the new club lasted until 1996 when a call came for him to manage back in the Highland League.

He said: “I spent just about two full seasons coaching at Caley Thistle.

“By that point, (first boss) Sergei (Baltacha) had moved on, and Pele (Steve Paterson) had come in.

“I ended up managing Forres Mechanics.

“George Cowie (the former Can-Cans boss) was emigrating, and he recommended me for the job.”

The match programme from Caley Thistle first senior match as a Scottish League side against East Stirling on August 9, 1994.
The match programme from Caley Thistle first senior match as a Scottish League side, which resulted in a 2-0 Coca-Cola Cup win at East Stirling on August 9, 1994. Image: Am Baile.

 

Conversation