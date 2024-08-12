20 years on: Caley Thistle chairman’s ‘amazing’ two-month Caledonian Stadium building job to bring SPL football north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 years on: Caley Thistle chairman’s ‘amazing’ two-month Caledonian Stadium building job to bring SPL football north

'It was unbelievable. When you also consider the weather at that time of year - we had snow, even a hurricane! But fair play to David Sutherland and Tullochs.'

In January 2005, former Inverness CT chairman David Sutherland, whose firm Tulloch help build two stands, is seen here at the revamped Caledonian Stadium ahead of the club's return home in their debut SPL season, the first half of which was played at Pittodrie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Former Caley Thistle chairman David Sutherland has been praised for using his building boss expertise to bring top-flight Scottish football to the Highland capital 20 years ago.

Jim Falconer, who was club secretary from the merged club’s birth in 1994 until 2019, reflected on ICT reaching the Scottish Premier League (SPL) 20 years ago.

A rule where all stadia had to have at least 10,000 seats meant, after winning the First Division in 2004, Inverness initially were required to groundshare with Aberdeen.

Inverness captain Bobby Mann with the First Division trophy after clinching the title against St Johnstone in May 2004 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS

When it was agreed in the same year the rules would be changed, and 6,000-seater venues would be accepted in the SPL, Sutherland – who was chief of building giants Tulloch – led the work to bring the Caledonian Stadium up to scratch.

Within a short space of time that winter, the Tulloch team transformed terracing behind each goal to build North and South Stands.

This meant Caley Thistle could return to Inverness to play their first top-table match by January 29, with the game against Dunfermline ending in a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Barry Wilson and Craig Brewster.

Pressure was on to get stands built

Falconer told The Press and Journal the speed of the work to deliver a stadium fit for SPL matches was a sight to behold.

He said: “They didn’t start constructing the stands until the end of November.

“We thought we’d have the whole season to get the stands in place at the Caledonian Stadium, but we were told (by the SPL) that if we get the stands built by the end of January, you can play there.

“That was the midway stage and you had played everyone twice. The pressure was on for Tullochs to get the stands built quickly and they did that.

“It was unbelievable. When you also consider the weather at that time of year – we had snow, even a hurricane!

“To get the safety certificate, it came down to the very last few days.

“But fair play to David Sutherland and Tullochs – it was amazing.”

‘Were we going up or not?’

Inverness pipped Clyde to the Division One title in 2003-2004 and their win over St Johnstone led to the helicopter coming to the Highlands for a promotion party.

Falconer recalled celebrations were soon tempered as rivals argued ICT should not be allowed into the SPL as their stadium was not compliant.

And this led to a summer of talks before the deal to play at Pittodrie was struck.

He said: “I don’t think we could celebrate the title really until July because Partick Thistle objected. But that was over-ruled.

Former Caley Thistle secretary Jim Falconer. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjag.com

“After the euphoria of winning the First Division by beating St Johnstone, we didn’t know what was going to happen. Were we going up or not?

“At that point, it was difficult to be truly excited about the prospect of playing in the SPL.”

Entire match-day operation moved to Aberdeen

Falconer added: “We approached Aberdeen and there was a lot of discussion at that time with ourselves, Aberdeen and the SPL (as it was).

“When we initially approached Aberdeen, they said yes – for a price.

“Putting the money aside of it, Aberdeen made us feel very welcome. They went out of their way to help us.

“Morven Reid, our operations manager at the time (and current depute provost of Inverness and area), played a big part in making it work.

Roy McBain, right, in action for ICT against Livingston in October 2004 at Pittodrie.

“It wasn’t just the team going through there, Morven and her staff were through there selling tickets and strips and everything else that goes along with match days.

“I recall there were many Sunday games for us in Aberdeen and some midweek games.”

Dingwall was also host venue for ICT

Falconer pointed out Caley Thistle had THREE home grounds in season 2004-2005, as a Scottish Cup tie was played in Dingwall.

He said: “We played against St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup in Dingwall (a 1-0 win thanks to a Stuart Golabek goal) – I think it was a few weeks before we came back to play in Inverness.

“We just thought it might attract a better crowd and it would be a bit different for fans, and Ross County were fine to host that game.”

Victoria Park, Dingwall.

Two top-flight periods before falls

By the end of their debut season in the SPL, Caley Thistle finished eighth and enjoyed five years at the top-level of Scottish football there before being relegated.

Under Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas, they came straight back up from the Championship in 2010, and they remained their for seven further years before dropping down to the second tier once more.

In May of this year, ICT were relegated into League One.

