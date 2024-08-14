David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event

When the first MacMoray was held two years ago it felt like the Elgin festival had tapped into a pent-up party we’d all been wanting to have.

It was early 2022, Covid restrictions felt like they were in the rear view mirror for the first time and we finally felt like we could look forward to the things we had all enjoyed.

The weather helped too. Despite it being early April the sun shone and for the first time since the pandemic the town felt busy again.

I lost track of the number of cars and barbecues I heard various Vengaboys tunes blasting from speakers in 2022.

Two years on and it feels like MacMoray has continued to capture that feel-good atmosphere for the last three incarnations with DJ Sammy now firmly the soundtrack.

For various reasons, the festival just held at the weekend is the first I’ve been able to attend. I’d been looking forward to it, and this is what I learned.

Feel-good MacMoray atmosphere in Elgin

One of the most noticeable things about the MacMoray crowd was the huge age range there was.

From the older generations eager to see The Jacksons and Status Quo to the younger ones jumping around to DJ Sammy, Aqua and Cascada at the front, there is something for people of all ages.

Walking about the crowd too I was surprised to see an incredible number of babies taking in the music.

I spoke to a couple who had a seven-week-old and the day before I saw a dad valiantly comforting his three-week-old.

Whenever thousands of people, some of whom who have had more than a few drinks, get together at an event you might think some kind of trouble was inevitable.

But what I saw at MacMoray at the weekend was a crowd in high spirits just happy to enjoy the day.

Those who were in early set up chairs, bags and even small tents with no fear of leaving them unattended at times.

The closest thing to any sort of anger was when a confused Dappy repeatedly shouted ‘Hello Aberdeen’ from the stage until a member of his entourage had the good heart to tell him this was not a reincarnation of Free at the Dee.

Getting Elgin together for a MacMoray day out

Many of the folk in the MacMoray crowd told me the thing they enjoyed most about the festival was how it brought the community together.

In the two days I was there I bumped into friends I play flag football with, neighbours, some of my wife’s friends and countless folk I’ve spoken to for this job over the years. I’m sure I’m not the only one who spent weekend catching up and sharing gossip.

In truth, Elgin’s a small place so you’re never that far from seeing someone in the street or supermarket aisle you know from somewhere.

However, events that bring so many people in the same community together for a weekend of entertainment are incredibly rare and should be celebrated.

It’s a shared experience that we can all enjoy together, as the DJ Sammy and Vengaboys tunes blasting from cars can attest to.

Even taking a look at the catering vans was a bit of a who’s who of Elgin town centre businesses.

And the massive lines waiting for loaded fries from Qismat, pizza from Planta or carrying around tumblers from IT Central show how well supported they were.

What was also incredibly heartening to see was the band of volunteers from the Positive Action Group picking up litter while the music was taking place, and the great job they’d made of the park after it was over.

Bringing big names to Elgin

It’s a matter of taste who you like, but almost all of the bands on the MacMoray line-up this year and previously are household names.

A few years ago it would have seemed impossible that the likes of The Jacksons, Aqua and Callum Beattie would be performing in Elgin.

The sheer number of Status Quo tour t-shirts in the crowd from various years and decades was proof what a big pull they have been.

Elgin audiences have got used to travelling to see performers, simply because until recently they’ve had no other choice.

The enthusiasm for acts at MacMoray, almost all of whom are undoubtedly past their peak, is proof how starved locals are for bands on their doorstep.

And what the festival does so well is capitalise on nostalgia, from the 1990s and 2000s in my case, to remember the hits we all still love.

I’ll admit, I’ve been one of those people blasting out DJ Sammy for the last few days. Although in my case just in my kitchen and headphones.

In the last few years Elgin Town Hall has been doing a great job attracting more well known acts to the area.

With the venue due to get an extensive makeover in the coming years, many in the MacMoray crowd will be hoping the investment can attract more bands north.

David Mackay is an Elgin-based journalist with The Press and Journal. He particularly enjoyed DJ Sammy, Cascada and Aqua at this year’s MacMoray.

Read more from MacMoray