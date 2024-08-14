David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event

"I'll admit it, I've been one of those people blasting out DJ Sammy for the last few days."

David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
Reporter David Mackay was in the MacMoray crowd at the weekend. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay

When the first MacMoray was held two years ago it felt like the Elgin festival had tapped into a pent-up party we’d all been wanting to have.

It was early 2022, Covid restrictions felt like they were in the rear view mirror for the first time and we finally felt like we could look forward to the things we had all enjoyed.

The weather helped too. Despite it being early April the sun shone and for the first time since the pandemic the town felt busy again.

I lost track of the number of cars and barbecues I heard various Vengaboys tunes blasting from speakers in 2022.

Two years on and it feels like MacMoray has continued to capture that feel-good atmosphere for the last three incarnations with DJ Sammy now firmly the soundtrack.

For various reasons, the festival just held at the weekend is the first I’ve been able to attend. I’d been looking forward to it, and this is what I learned.

Feel-good MacMoray atmosphere in Elgin

One of the most noticeable things about the MacMoray crowd was the huge age range there was.

From the older generations eager to see The Jacksons and Status Quo to the younger ones jumping around to DJ Sammy, Aqua and Cascada at the front, there is something for people of all ages.

Walking about the crowd too I was surprised to see an incredible number of babies taking in the music.

Looking across MacMoray crowd towards stage.
The MacMoray crowd was made up from families with multiple generations. Image: Jasperimage

I spoke to a couple who had a seven-week-old and the day before I saw a dad valiantly comforting his three-week-old.

Whenever thousands of people, some of whom who have had more than a few drinks, get together at an event you might think some kind of trouble was inevitable.

But what I saw at MacMoray at the weekend was a crowd in high spirits just happy to enjoy the day.

Those who were in early set up chairs, bags and even small tents with no fear of leaving them unattended at times.

The closest thing to any sort of anger was when a confused Dappy repeatedly shouted ‘Hello Aberdeen’ from the stage until a member of his entourage had the good heart to tell him this was not a reincarnation of Free at the Dee.

Getting Elgin together for a MacMoray day out

Many of the folk in the MacMoray crowd told me the thing they enjoyed most about the festival was how it brought the community together.

In the two days I was there I bumped into friends I play flag football with, neighbours, some of my wife’s friends and countless folk I’ve spoken to for this job over the years. I’m sure I’m not the only one who spent weekend catching up and sharing gossip.

In truth, Elgin’s a small place so you’re never that far from seeing someone in the street or supermarket aisle you know from somewhere.

MacMoray fans clap to music.
MacMoray brought the Elgin community together for the weekend. Image: Jasperimage

However, events that bring so many people in the same community together for a weekend of entertainment are incredibly rare and should be celebrated.

It’s a shared experience that we can all enjoy together, as the DJ Sammy and Vengaboys tunes blasting from cars can attest to.

Even taking a look at the catering vans was a bit of a who’s who of Elgin town centre businesses.

And the massive lines waiting for loaded fries from Qismat, pizza from Planta or carrying around tumblers from IT Central show how well supported they were.

What was also incredibly heartening to see was the band of volunteers from the Positive Action Group picking up litter while the music was taking place, and the great job they’d made of the park after it was over.

Bringing big names to Elgin

It’s a matter of taste who you like, but almost all of the bands on the MacMoray line-up this year and previously are household names.

A few years ago it would have seemed impossible that the likes of The Jacksons, Aqua and Callum Beattie would be performing in Elgin.

The sheer number of Status Quo tour t-shirts in the crowd from various years and decades was proof what a big pull they have been.

Elgin audiences have got used to travelling to see performers, simply because until recently they’ve had no other choice.

Aqua at MacMoray in Elgin
Aqua performing at MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage

The enthusiasm for acts at MacMoray, almost all of whom are undoubtedly past their peak, is proof how starved locals are for bands on their doorstep.

And what the festival does so well is capitalise on nostalgia, from the 1990s and 2000s in my case, to remember the hits we all still love.

I’ll admit, I’ve been one of those people blasting out DJ Sammy for the last few days. Although in my case just in my kitchen and headphones.

In the last few years Elgin Town Hall has been doing a great job attracting more well known acts to the area.

With the venue due to get an extensive makeover in the coming years, many in the MacMoray crowd will be hoping the investment can attract more bands north.

David Mackay is an Elgin-based journalist with The Press and Journal. He particularly enjoyed DJ Sammy, Cascada and Aqua at this year’s MacMoray.

