Caley Thistle reveal Panos Thomas as the new interim chairman

Caley Thistle have confirmed Panos Thomas is the interim chairman of the League One club.

Since Ross Morrison stepped down in June, Thomas has been the vocal figure within club statements and he’s now taking on the main boardroom role until further notice.

The news comes five days after a new major shareholding for the side, which was relegated from the Championship in May.

A club statement released today (Wednesday) said:Â “Mr Thomas is in regular contact with Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, the UK-based sports entertainment and leisure company, who have had a formal offer to acquire the majority of the clubâ€™s shareholding and voting rights accepted by the board.”

Shareholder deal close to completion

Retired orthopaedic surgeon Thomas expressed his delighted at taking on this role amid such a pivotal period.

He said: â€œI am honoured to have been given the opportunity to chair the board of directors at this critical time in the 30-year history of the club.Â It is a big responsibility, but one which I am relishing.”

â€œI have been hugely impressed by the drive, energy and vision of Mr Makwana and look forward to continuing to work with him in the coming weeks as our legal representatives discuss the fine detail needed to complete the deal.”

The new chairman moved to the Highlands in 2012 when he became a season ticket holder and recently relocated from Nairn to Inverness.

Former football coach and referee Scott Young, who has 30 years experience as a veterinary surgeon,Â is the new ICT vice-chairman

Doubling as the club’s supporters’ liaison officer, Young is the most recently appointed club director, joining in August 2023.