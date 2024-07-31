Caley Thistle reveal Panos Thomas as the new interim chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle reveal Panos Thomas as the new interim chairman

The club's new shareholding deal is entering its final stages as the former knee specialist takes control in the boardroom.

By Paul Chalk
Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle have confirmed Panos Thomas is the interim chairman of the League One club.

Since Ross Morrison stepped down in June, Thomas has been the vocal figure within club statements and he’s now taking on the main boardroom role until further notice.

The news comes five days after a new major shareholding for the side, which was relegated from the Championship in May.

A club statement released today (Wednesday) said:Â  “Mr Thomas is in regular contact with Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, the UK-based sports entertainment and leisure company, who have had a formal offer to acquire the majority of the clubâ€™s shareholding and voting rights accepted by the board.”

Panos Thomas is the new interim chairman of Caley Thistle. Image: ICTFC

Shareholder deal close to completion

Retired orthopaedic surgeon Thomas expressed his delighted at taking on this role amid such a pivotal period.

He said: â€œI am honoured to have been given the opportunity to chair the board of directors at this critical time in the 30-year history of the club.Â  It is a big responsibility, but one which I am relishing.”

â€œI have been hugely impressed by the drive, energy and vision of Mr Makwana and look forward to continuing to work with him in the coming weeks as our legal representatives discuss the fine detail needed to complete the deal.”

The new chairman moved to the Highlands in 2012 when he became a season ticket holder and recently relocated from Nairn to Inverness.

Former football coach and referee Scott Young, who has 30 years experience as a veterinary surgeon,Â  is the new ICT vice-chairman

Doubling as the club’s supporters’ liaison officer, Young is the most recently appointed club director, joining in August 2023.

