Lowdown on goalkeeper Musa Dibaga – with Caley Thistle target hailed as ‘phenomenal shot-stopper and massive presence’

Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga – wanted by Caley Thistle – “makes crucial saves as crucial times”, according to his previous manager.

Inverness, who kicked off their League One season with a 1-1 draw against Dumbarton, are keen to sign the 24-year-old, who was on the bench as a trialist for their weekend opener.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson’s bid to sign the former Whitehill Welfare and Bo’ness United keeper, is dependent on the Highlanders – who are in the middle of a takeover – finding funds to do so.

Bo’ness boss tips Dibaga to shine at Caley Thistle

Bo’ness boss Stuart Hunter spoke to The Press and Journal about what Dibaga would bring to the Caledonian Stadium side should the deal go through – and he backed the goalie to cope with a step up in level from the East of Scotland and Lowland League to the SPFL.

He said: “First and foremost, Musa is a gentleman, a lovely big guy, who was really popular in our changing room.

“He was a fans’ favourite at Bo’ness and attracted a bit of a following, especially with our younger fans.

“He’s a very good goalkeeper. He’s a big, imposing and he communicates effectively with his defenders – and he’s got all the key attributes you look for in a goalkeeper.

“I respected his wish to go and play at a higher level, which he’s good enough to do, in my opinion. I’m absolutely delighted he’s got a chance of a deal at Inverness.

“He’s 24, he’s still got a bit of development to go. I’m sure he will do really well at Inverness, and he”ll benefit from training there as he aims to progress to the next level.

“One of his best games last season was in a Scottish Cup tie away t0 Morton. We needed him to have a good game and he did. He pulled off several really good saves and he has that in his locker.

“While he does the basics really well, he makes crucial saves at crucial times.

“He’s also very professional. He comes in, trains hard, works hard and, ultimately, we see the rewards of that.

“Should Inverness sign him, they will have a very good young goalkeeper. I wish him all the very best.”

Whitehill signed ‘a gem’ after rivals ignored Dibaga’s messages

Lee McIntosh, head of goalkeeping at Hibs Girls and community academy, and holder of a Uefa B Goalkeeping licence, coached Dibaga at Whitehill Welfare.

He explained how the East of Scotland First Division side rewarded the Spaniard, whose persistence paid off as he sought to find a club in Scotland.

He said: “I was goalkeeping coach at Whitehill Welfare when Musa messaged every East of Scotland (League) side asking for a trial. Nobody apart from Whitehill responded.

“After a training session or two, we started to think what the catch was that he was unattached – but it turned out he genuinely didn’t have any contacts in Scotland.

“We quickly signed him up after watching him in a 20s game and it was clear we had a gem.

“After an impressive season, albeit ending in relegation, Max Christie (the former Bo’ness manager) made an offer to the club for Musa and he has had two very successful seasons in the Lowland League.

“Musa is a lovely big guy and brightens up the place. He is a phenomenal shot-stopper and a massive presence in the goals.

“He’s also great in one v one situations and confident coming for aerial duels.”