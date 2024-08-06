Lowdown on goalkeeper Musa Dibaga – with Caley Thistle target hailed as ‘phenomenal shot-stopper and massive presence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowdown on goalkeeper Musa Dibaga – with Caley Thistle target hailed as ‘phenomenal shot-stopper and massive presence’

The Spanish keeper is wanted by Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. We got the views of two men who have worked with Dibaga in Scotland.

By Paul Chalk
Former Bo'ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga in action
Former Bo'ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga in action against Morton in last season's Scottish Cup. Image: Courtesy of Turnstiles and Terraces.

Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga – wanted by Caley Thistle – “makes crucial saves as crucial times”, according to his previous manager.

Inverness, who kicked off their League One season with a 1-1 draw against Dumbarton, are keen to sign the 24-year-old, who was on the bench as a trialist for their weekend opener.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson’s bid to sign the former Whitehill Welfare and Bo’ness United keeper, is dependent on the Highlanders – who are in the middle of a takeover –  finding funds to do so.

Bo’ness boss tips Dibaga to shine at Caley Thistle

Bo’ness boss Stuart Hunter spoke to The Press and Journal about what Dibaga would bring to the Caledonian Stadium side should the deal go through – and he backed the goalie to cope with a step up in level from the East of Scotland and Lowland League to the SPFL.

He said: “First and foremost, Musa is a gentleman, a lovely big guy, who was really popular in our changing room.

“He was a fans’ favourite at Bo’ness and attracted a bit of a following, especially with our younger fans.

“He’s a very good goalkeeper. He’s a big, imposing and he communicates effectively with his defenders – and he’s got all the key attributes you look for in a goalkeeper.

“I respected his wish to go and play at a higher level, which he’s good enough to do, in my opinion. I’m absolutely delighted he’s got a chance of a deal at Inverness.

Bo'ness United manager Stuart Hunter
Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter, who was impressed with goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, who he bossed for two years at the Lowland League club. Image: Courtesy of Turnstiles and Terraces.

“He’s 24, he’s still got a bit of development to go. I’m sure he will do really well at Inverness, and he”ll benefit from training there as he aims to progress to the next level.

“One of his best games last season was in a Scottish Cup tie away t0 Morton. We needed him to have a good game and he did. He pulled off several really good saves and he has that in his locker.

“While he does the basics really well, he makes crucial saves at crucial times.

“He’s also very professional. He comes in, trains hard, works hard and, ultimately, we see the rewards of that.

“Should Inverness sign him, they will have a very good young goalkeeper. I wish him all the very best.”

Whitehill signed ‘a gem’ after rivals ignored Dibaga’s messages

Lee McIntosh, head of goalkeeping at Hibs Girls and community academy
Lee McIntosh, head of goalkeeping at Hibs Girls and community academy, who coached keeper Musa Dibaga at Whitehill Welfare.

Lee McIntosh, head of goalkeeping at Hibs Girls and community academy, and holder of a Uefa B Goalkeeping licence, coached Dibaga at Whitehill Welfare.

He explained how the East of Scotland First Division side rewarded the Spaniard, whose persistence paid off as he sought to find a club in Scotland.

He said: “I was goalkeeping coach at Whitehill Welfare when Musa messaged every East of Scotland (League) side asking for a trial. Nobody apart from Whitehill responded.

“After a training session or two, we started to think what the catch was that he was unattached – but it turned out he genuinely didn’t have any contacts in Scotland.

“We quickly signed him up after watching him in a 20s game and it was clear we had a gem.

“After an impressive season, albeit ending in relegation, Max Christie (the former Bo’ness manager) made an offer to the club for Musa and he has had two very successful seasons in the Lowland League.

“Musa is a lovely big guy and brightens up the place. He is a phenomenal shot-stopper and a massive presence in the goals.

“He’s also great in one v one situations and confident coming for aerial duels.”

