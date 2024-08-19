Exclusive: Siberia boss planning new SKY BAR in bid to boost Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Siberia boss planning new SKY BAR in bid to boost Aberdeen city centre

I sat down with Siberia Bar and Hotel boss Angela Stirling and heard all about the new plans for the venue.

Siberia Bar and Hotel are looking into a new sky bar to bring the buzz back to Belmont Street. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Could Siberia’s very own sky bar bring back the buzz to Belmont Street?

The boss of the city centre institution, Angela Stirling, thinks so.

She explains that the plans, in their early stages, would be just the next step amid some major renovations to boost business over the past few years.

The planned rooftop bar would accompany Siberia's terrace bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
This comes as Belmont Street traders seek to shine a new spotlight on the area of Aberdeen, after a few closures in recent weeks and amid reports of sagging city centre footfall.

With the Big Belmont Bash street festival just around the corner, I popped in to chat with the Siberia manager about the future plans for the venue…

More than 20 years experience on Belmont Street

I visited Angela as staff bustled about getting ready for their usual busy Friday.

Luckily the 52-year-old boss managed to squeeze me in for a chat.

Angela has more than 20 years experience managing bars in Aberdeen. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Angela has been involved with Siberia since 2002, having previously been the manager at the Long Island Iced Tea Shop on Bon Accord Terrace.

Siberia staff may be anticipating being rushed off their feet on this night, but all has not been well on Belmont Street as of late.

South American restaurant Tucan and Caribbean venue Tango Turtle shut their doors yards away, with the former blaming “no footfall” in the area for their closure.

Angela casts her mind back, and says there has been a “gradual” city centre footfall decline “probably since Union Square opened”.

So how has Siberia bucked the trend?

The Glasgow native tells me she “can’t complain” about how things have been over the past year – especially with Sibera proving a popular spot in the warmer weather.

“We are very much a summer bar because of the outside area, so winter is very slow but summer is very busy,” Angela explains.

Siberia Bar and Hotel is one of the most popular venues on Belmont Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

“Overall for the year, it has been very good.

“The hotel has had great occupancy, there are lots of tourists in the city so during that period between June and October we have had fantastic occupancy.

“We have had a wide range of tourists. Swiss, Spanish, Italian, French, American, Canadian, you name it.”

Despite well-publicised traffic changes impacting on visitor numbers, is the city centre location to thank for this?

‘Belmont is more than pubs and clubs’

“Belmont is still a destination for people to come,” The Siberia boss tells me as she leans across the bar.

Angela is hoping Belmont can return to the level of visitors it had in years gone by. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
But Angela, and many others, want to let people know that both day and night time businesses can still thrive on Belmont.

Owner of Breathing Space Yoga Studio Laura Watt previously told us: “It’s not just clubs and bars, there is a lot of good stuff going on.”

Belmont bash hoping to bring the buzz back

Siberia is just one of the 30 businesses taking part in the Big Belmont Bash on Saturday, September 7.

The Big Belmont Bash will be a day filled with music, food, art, and sport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Organised by Collective on the Cobbles, the event is aiming to bring the buzz back to Belmont Street with a day-long street festival.

Angela lays out what Siberia has in store for the day.

“We’ve got a garden party on that day to showcase what we do,” she explains.

“It will offer loads of entertainment, DJs, music, cocktails… Hopefully people can come, have a drink, and the sun shines!”

Is a sky bar coming to Siberia?

As we finish off, Angela leaves me with what Siberia has planned for the future – which could make it an even bigger destination during sunny days.

The Belmont Street stalwarts are looking to bring something completely new to the city…

A sky bar!

Angela doesn’t want to give away too much yet, but tells me they are “currently looking at getting planning permission” for their rooftop expansion.

Siberia has ambitious plans for the future ahead of the Big Belmont Bash. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen could see its very own sky bar if plans go accordingly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“It won’t necessarily happen any time soon, but it could happen within the next year,” the bar and hotel boss confides.

Siberia’s current flat roof could offer views overlooking Union Terrace Gardens and Union Street, but time will tell what Angela and the team have in store for it.

The Belmont Street staple is also looking to undertake a major facelift to both its bar and hotel rooms as well.

The bar could overlook the greenery of Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

It comes after Siberia underwent a bit of a revamp a few years ago, expanding into neighbouring units.

The owners took over the former Melt cafe, turning it into the Dough and Co doughnut shop, and it has also launched a new “multi-functional space”.

Its new Cavern space, hosts everything from cocktail classes to karaoke parties, can be accessed through a door in the beer garden.

Conversation