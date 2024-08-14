Alan Savage reveals overseas investors are in running for Caley Thistle – but issues fresh warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Savage reveals overseas investors are in running for Caley Thistle – but issues fresh warning

In a new interview, returning director Savage hit out at ex-CEO Scot Gardiner's communication with the board regarding Caley Thistle's financial situation - and revealed details on potential overseas investors.

By Paul Chalk
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook

Alan Savage has revealed Portuguese and Chinese investors are in the frame to inject cash into Caley Thistle.

The returning director, who spoke to STV about his first 24 hours back at the club as the owner, has since told The Press and Journal there is an urgent need for shareholders to react – or the club could still be heading for administration.

He said: “A key aspect here is that loans to the company (ICTFC) are changed into shares/equity. Without that, the club is technically insolvent.

“We’re looking at the creditors’ situation and are looking to address that as a matter of urgency, just one example is a company which is owed more than £40,000. There are lots of smaller firms and bigger people like the HMRC.

“Once we have looked at that, we can then see the best way for Inverness to move forward.

“The accountancy and fiscal due diligence are paramount, and I am only part-way through that. I’m confident things can be sorted out and that’s why I have put £150,000 in today.

“I am trying to do a deal with people to ask them to convert their loans into equity. If that doesn’t happen, my hands are tied with what I can do. If we don’t do that, the cloud become lower, not higher. I am trying to get the clouds lifted.

“I thought I had done a deal with some of these key people today, but I got non-committal responses back.”

Dramatic week within Inverness

In the STV interview, new director Savage also pointed the finger at now ex-chief executive of ICT, Scot Gardiner, for not keeping boardroom figureheads fully in the loop about how dire the financial situation at the Highlanders had become.

It has also been confirmed head of youth academy, former player and manager Charlie Christie, is now the interim CEO at the Caley Jags.

Former club chairman Savage, the chief executive of Inverness headquartered Orion Group, stepped in this week as the man to take control at Caley Thistle, who had been on course to strike a deal with Ketan Makwana’s English firm Seventy7 Ventures to secure a majority shareholding.

This prospect of Makwana coming in was largely criticised by worried ICT fans and those negotiations have been suspended.

‘Main obstacle was the CEO not liaising with the board’

Savage says he is now seeking to “remedy” Caley Thistle’s “financial issues” – and one of the first steps as he returned was to part ways with Gardiner, who has long been criticised for his decisions by supporters.

In an interview with STV, Savage explained he’s been digging into the cash-strapped club’s finances and he took aim at Gardiner for failing to communicate effectively with the board.

He said has to look “at the profit and loss and to list all the people we owe money to.”

Savage added: “I’ve started to look at that and, of course, the Inland Revenue are owed money, and loss of suppliers to a quantum of probably about £700,000, so it’s a big job to assimilate it all.

“Of course, the main obstacle was the CEO not liaising with the board and Panos (Thomas, interim chairman) properly, and the former chairman (Ross Morrison) to give them the information needed to run the club properly.”

Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Savage details investment interest in Caley Thistle

Savage is determined to help the club reach the Premiership again – a level they have not been at since 2017.

He revealed new overseas investors are in the running to get involved, saying: “The mission is to get (the club) on an even keel and then sell it.

“We have a couple of opportunities – a Portuguese company, who have just bought (Serie A side) Monza, and they want to buy a club in England and a club in Scotland as part of their overall plan – Inverness could fit well with them.

“And we’ve got Chinese investors who could possibly invest in the club.”

Last month, it was confirmed the Caley Jags reported a loss of £588,053 before tax for the year ended May 30, 2023.

On the park, ICT have one point from their opening two games in League One following relegation at the end of last season and host Montrose this Saturday. 

Conversation