Drivers left stunned after fines issued at popular Aberdeen beach parking spot

Drivers have been left frustrated today after finding tickets on their vehicles parked at a well-used beach spot.

The section of land, situated next to the roundabout outside the Beach Ballroom on the Beach Boulevard, has been used by motorists for years.

The spot can accommodate between 30 and 40 vehicles and is used by people heading to the beach and city centre alike.

However, today users were stunned to find yellow slips on their windscreens when they returned to their vehicles.

One family who had parked there to visit the circus were surprised to find the fine for “parking on the pavement”.

It was issued just before 3pm, with one family member saying they nabbed the last parking spot.

It likely means around 40 vehicles parked there at the time were fined.

Another motorist told The P&J that he parks at the spot every day and walks to his work in the centre of Aberdeen, where parking fees are “extortionate” according to him.

Returning to his vehicle at around 5pm, he was shocked to see a fine as he has been parking there regularly for years.

He said there was a lack of definition between the pavement and where cars park.

He added that there is no signage to indicate that parking is prohibited.

“There are no signs up telling me you can’t park here,” he said.

“I use this spot every day. I will definitely be challenging this fine.”

Aberdeen beach revamp underway

There is ongoing construction work for the new beachfront close to the parking area.

The multi-million-pound project will see the creation of a new canopy, amphitheatre and car park next to the Beach Ballroom, extra disabled parking spaces, a gateway and “hub” buildings, along with a “rope factory” playground.

The parking area in question will eventually be removed to make way for the new layout.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.