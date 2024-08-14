Drivers left stunned after fines issued at popular Aberdeen beach parking spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers left stunned after fines issued at popular Aberdeen beach parking spot

Traffic wardens have been handing out yellow tickets in the well-used area today.

By Ross Hempseed
Parking fines left on vehicles at Aberdeen Beach spot. Image: DC Thomson.
Parking fines left on vehicles at Aberdeen Beach spot. Image: DC Thomson.

Drivers have been left frustrated today after finding tickets on their vehicles parked at a well-used beach spot.

The section of land, situated next to the roundabout outside the Beach Ballroom on the  Beach Boulevard, has been used by motorists for years.

The spot can accommodate between 30 and 40 vehicles and is used by people heading to the beach and city centre alike.

However, today users were stunned to find yellow slips on their windscreens when they returned to their vehicles.

Fines have been handed out to vehicles parked at the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

One family who had parked there to visit the circus were surprised to find the fine for “parking on the pavement”.

It was issued just before 3pm, with one family member saying they nabbed the last parking spot.

It likely means around 40 vehicles parked there at the time were fined.

Another motorist told The P&J that he parks at the spot every day and walks to his work in the centre of Aberdeen, where parking fees are “extortionate” according to him.

The area near the Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Returning to his vehicle at around 5pm, he was shocked to see a fine as he has been parking there regularly for years.

He said there was a lack of definition between the pavement and where cars park.

He added that there is no signage to indicate that parking is prohibited.

“There are no signs up telling me you can’t park here,” he said.

“I use this spot every day. I will definitely be challenging this fine.”

At 5pm on Wednesday just a handful of cars remained at the spot. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen beach revamp underway

There is ongoing construction work for the new beachfront close to the parking area.

The multi-million-pound project will see the creation of a new canopy, amphitheatre and car park next to the Beach Ballroom, extra disabled parking spaces, a gateway and “hub” buildings, along with a “rope factory” playground.

The parking area in question will eventually be removed to make way for the new layout.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

