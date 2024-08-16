Alex Samuel embracing fresh Ross County start following bittersweet Caley Thistle spell

Alex Samuel feels the sharpest he has been since he joined Ross County – thanks to a productive, but bittersweet, loan spell with Caley Thistle.

Welsh forward Samuel has struggled to hold down a regular place in the Staggies side since moving from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021.

He has made just 11 starts for the club – albeit he spent more than a year on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

After being loaned out to rivals Inverness in January, Samuel enjoyed his most sustained period of action since moving to the Highlands.

Samuel made 18 starts, netting six goals, but the spell ultimately ended in disappointment as Caley Jags suffered relegation from the Championship, followed by months of turmoil at the financially-embattled club.

That remains a sore point for the 28-year-old, who said: “Loans can either go one way or the other. It’s one of those, where you could go there and it might not be successful.

“It’s always on your mind, with it being local as well, that people are watching.

“Thankfully I did well at Caley Thistle.

“Coming in and scoring the hat-trick against Raith Rovers helped straight away.

“The way I play, I commit 100% to whatever is in my hand. I have genuinely noticed that fans like to see that.

“It was a really good place for me. I’m just disappointed and upset to see the situation there – I hope they are able to come back stronger than they were.

“Personally, having that amount of games was very important.

“After coming back from an ACL injury, I had only a couple of games here, so to play a consistent amount of games like I did there was very valuable and important for me.”

Forward relishing fresh Ross County start under Don Cowie

Samuel’s loan spell across the Kessock Bridge meant he missed out on the Staggies’ run to Premiership safety under Don Cowie, who initially took interim charge in February.

The forward was already familiar with Cowie, who was previously assistant manager, but he insists he is relishing the fresh start he has been handed by the now permanent Staggies boss.

Samuel added: “When my season finished, the manager just told me to make sure I was ready for pre-season.

“That’s what I made sure I did, to hit the ground running.

“He has rewarded me with game-time – as a footballer you want that, to be on the pitch and showing what you can do.

“It has probably been my most enjoyable time at the club so far, since being here.

“He allows you to be expressive on the pitch, and be yourself, which is a huge aspect.

“I have personally really enjoyed it, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this season brings under him.”

Strong attacking competition in Dingwall

Samuel came off the bench to assist Ronan Hale’s late equaliser in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Hale has made a flying start to his Staggies career since joining from Cliftonville, with Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy also pushing for a starting place.

Samuel recognises the strong competition he faces for an attacking berth, ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 trip to Spartans.

He added: “We have four strikers here of a very good calibre, and we are all pushing each other on.

“I’m mature enough now to know that you can only focus on yourself, and do what you can.

“Whether that’s in training, or on the pitch, I know what I can bring and I know the strengths I have.

“It’s just about believing in yourself and knowing I can do it.

“When the opportunity comes, it’s about taking it.”