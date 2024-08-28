Aberdeen transfers: Who Jimmy Thelin could bring in and who could leave Dons before deadline

He prefers to let his team do the talking for him, but actions are speaking louder than words as far as Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and transfers are concerned.

The chances of the Dons boss offering even a glimmer of insight into his plans for the remaining days of transfer window may be slim to none.

Indeed, it has become the running joke between the Swede and the media whenever a question looking for an update or reaction to a signing link comes up.

Inevitably, the response begins with something along the lines of “as I told you last week” followed by a smile.

Whether it was the most recent acquisition Kevin Nisbet or the summer-long saga of Bojan Miovski, Thelin has kept his cards close to his chest.

Thelin does not play the game – if a player has not signed on the dotted line then he will not discuss it.

But for all the talk of the reshaping of his Aberdeen squad being a long-term project, it is clear Thelin is a man in a hurry.

The success rate in the transfer market so far this summer has been very good, from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to the attacking reinforcements such as Topi Keskinen.

With Gavin Molloy and Sivert Heltne Nilsen also settling into their new surroundings with the minimum of fuss, the pressure is off the medium to longer-term project players like Peter Ambrose.

But with the summer window set to close at 11pm on Friday, the Aberdeen manager may be keeping people guessing, but it feels like we will see more squad changes before the deadline.

New central defender the top priority

The decision to allow Richard Jensen to join Danish club Vejle on loan last week points to another left-sided central defender being on the Aberdeen manager’s shopping list.

Molloy’s impressive start alongside Slobodan Rubezic in the heart of the Dons defence had put him ahead of Jensen in the Pittodrie pecking order.

But Jensen’s loan move leaves the Dons short on defensive cover – while Jack Milne and Angus MacDonald can cover the right hand side, as it stands, Thelin would have to consider redeploying Jack Mackenzie from left-back if Molloy was unavailable.

The pursuit of Ibane Bowat of Fulham, and Aberdeen’s willingness to pay a significant fee in the region of £500,000 for the Scotland under-21 international, suggests Thelin views the left side of his central defence as a priority in the hours remaining.

Those paying attention will have gleaned Thelin is no gambler. Astute and calculating for sure, but certainly risk averse.

That’s why it is hard to believe the manager would sanction letting Jensen go out on loan unless he was confident of having someone else on board.

Jensen may not be the only departure from the Dons defensive options, with a huge question mark still hanging over Jayden Richardson.

The right back, who had spells on loan at Stockport County and Colchester United last season, finds himself cast in a peripheral role at Pittodrie at the moment.

The 2022 summer signing from Nottingham Forest needs game time ,but it is hard to see an opportunity forthcoming with the Dons as it stands.

Thelin wants to add more pace in the wide areas

The loan signing of Ante Palaversa has provided short-term cover for the injured Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara in the Aberdeen midfield.

Clarkson is expected back not long after the international break in September, while Polvara’s timeline is nearer the end of October, but with Graeme Shinnie and Nilsen running the shot in the engine room, the Dons look well covered in midfield.

But the attack-minded Thelin is still keen on adding more pace and width.

There is scope to reinvest some of the funds from Miovski’s move to Girona and the £860,000 signing of Keskinen from HJK Helsinki was the first stage of that.

Kevin Nisbet’s arrival on loan from Millwall last week has also bolstered the striking department, but Thelin remains eager to provide more supply.

Marcus Younis of West Sydney Warriors has piqued Thelin’s interest.

The Australian right-winger, who scored in his side’s 4-0 win in the Australia Cup at Queensland Lions on Tuesday, is a man in demand.

PSV Eindhoven are also keen on the 19-year-old, who is a highly-rated prospect in his homeland.

Aberdeen will be looking decidedly top-heavy should another attacking option arrive before the window closes.

Pape Habib Gueye’s goals have propelled him into the starting 11 at Aberdeen, but the members of the supporting cast are growing.

Ryan Duncan has joined Queen’s Park on loan, but Thelin also has Shayden Morris, Vicente Besuijen and Ambrose occupying space on his bench.

With Ester Sokler and Nisbet also competing for the chance to lead the line following Miovski’s departure, Thelin has an abundance of attacking riches.

It would not come as a surprise to see the Dons boss allow one to move on – even if only on loan.