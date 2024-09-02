Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle’s injuries stack up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle’s injuries stack up

The Inverness manager explains why adding two defenders late in the transfer window was necessary as under-18s might be called in for the cup clash with Stirling.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Boss Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle recruited defenders in the nick of time – as two full-backs joined the growing injury list at the weekend.

Assessments will be made on left-back Flynn Duffy – who was stretchered off in the 1-0 League One win over Queen of the South on Saturday – and Wallace Duffy, who went off with a second half knock.

The duo, who signed for the club in the summer, were replaced by two of last week’s additions – James Nolan, who is on loan from Manchester United, and Connall Ewan, who is on loan from Ross County.

New midfielder Paul Allan, who made his first start for the club, lasted just 45 minutes when a tight hamstring ended his day, while goalkeeper Jack Newman and midfielder Luis Longstaff are sidelined for the next few weeks.

Defender/midfielder Keith Bray is also out for at least a fortnight with a hip flexor issue.

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga has kept clean sheets against Kelty Hearts and Queen of the South in the past two games. Image: Jasperimage

‘You have to have enough defenders’

Ferguson explained the back-line is always the area of the side where most reinforcements are required.

He said: “You have always got to have cover for your defensive line.

“Defenders get yellow and red cards, and you get injuries as defenders because they’re always tackling, so you have to ensure you have enough defenders.

“On Saturday, we lost our left-back, Flynn Duffy, and right-back, Wallace Duffy, and we also lost central midfielder Paul Allan to a tight hamstring.

“The injuries are starting to mount up and that’s why we go out and bring in cover. We’ve now have Connall and James in now.

“James can also play on the right wing and can play as a six. Connall (a central defender) can also cover the left-back and right-back slots.”

Connall Ewan is on loan from Ross County this season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC

Fringe players will get chances in cup

This Saturday, ICT turn to their focus to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy as they host League Two’s third-placed side Stirling Albion, who were 1-0 weekend winners against Spartans. 

And with several players out of his already youthful side, the manager might need to call in players from the lower age group.

He said: “It will be nice to rotate the squad. I’ll probably bring in the lads who have not being playing as much to give them more minutes.

“It is tough when you have quite a few injuries and such a young squad. We might have to bring in some under-18s.”

Inverness midfielder Calum MacLeod has made five starts for the side this season and he replaced Paul Allan against Queen of the South.  Image: SNS

Inverness now three points from top

ICT’s win over Queen’s was their first victory in League One following one loss and three draws and takes them fifth in the table – just three points behind leading trio Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, with Queen of the South in fourth spot.

Ferguson was delighted to see his team get that vital victory, but says they could have made it just that bit easier with a second goal.

He added: “The first win is great, to settle a few people down.

“In league and cup this season, we’re five home games undefeated. We’ve lost one game from a penalty at Annan, which should never have been given.

“Sometimes we went long too much and we couldn’t quite execute it, particularly in the second half when we were counter-attacking quite a few times and we made the wrong choice.

“A different option might have helped put us two up.

“But it was good to get that first league win, so the fans could go home happy.

“We’re now just three points off the top of the table.  We were worthy winners against Queen of the South.”

After hosting Alan Maybury’s Stirling in the cup, ICT are away to Alloa on September 14 in the league.

More from Caley Thistle

Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC
Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary
James Nolan is eager to be a Highland hit under Duncan Ferguson after making a loan move from Manchester United to Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
Why Manchester United's James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reaction and the big talking points as Caley Thistle claim first league…
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan
Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'SAVED' from threat of administration after amicable deal reached
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
'Granny's carpet' - Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts' plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle

Conversation