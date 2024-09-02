Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle’s injuries stack up

Boss Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle recruited defenders in the nick of time – as two full-backs joined the growing injury list at the weekend.

Assessments will be made on left-back Flynn Duffy – who was stretchered off in the 1-0 League One win over Queen of the South on Saturday – and Wallace Duffy, who went off with a second half knock.

The duo, who signed for the club in the summer, were replaced by two of last week’s additions – James Nolan, who is on loan from Manchester United, and Connall Ewan, who is on loan from Ross County.

New midfielder Paul Allan, who made his first start for the club, lasted just 45 minutes when a tight hamstring ended his day, while goalkeeper Jack Newman and midfielder Luis Longstaff are sidelined for the next few weeks.

Defender/midfielder Keith Bray is also out for at least a fortnight with a hip flexor issue.

‘You have to have enough defenders’

Ferguson explained the back-line is always the area of the side where most reinforcements are required.

He said: “You have always got to have cover for your defensive line.

“Defenders get yellow and red cards, and you get injuries as defenders because they’re always tackling, so you have to ensure you have enough defenders.

“On Saturday, we lost our left-back, Flynn Duffy, and right-back, Wallace Duffy, and we also lost central midfielder Paul Allan to a tight hamstring.

“The injuries are starting to mount up and that’s why we go out and bring in cover. We’ve now have Connall and James in now.

“James can also play on the right wing and can play as a six. Connall (a central defender) can also cover the left-back and right-back slots.”

Fringe players will get chances in cup

This Saturday, ICT turn to their focus to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy as they host League Two’s third-placed side Stirling Albion, who were 1-0 weekend winners against Spartans.

And with several players out of his already youthful side, the manager might need to call in players from the lower age group.

He said: “It will be nice to rotate the squad. I’ll probably bring in the lads who have not being playing as much to give them more minutes.

“It is tough when you have quite a few injuries and such a young squad. We might have to bring in some under-18s.”

Inverness now three points from top

ICT’s win over Queen’s was their first victory in League One following one loss and three draws and takes them fifth in the table – just three points behind leading trio Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, with Queen of the South in fourth spot.

Ferguson was delighted to see his team get that vital victory, but says they could have made it just that bit easier with a second goal.

He added: “The first win is great, to settle a few people down.

“In league and cup this season, we’re five home games undefeated. We’ve lost one game from a penalty at Annan, which should never have been given.

“Sometimes we went long too much and we couldn’t quite execute it, particularly in the second half when we were counter-attacking quite a few times and we made the wrong choice.

“A different option might have helped put us two up.

“But it was good to get that first league win, so the fans could go home happy.

“We’re now just three points off the top of the table. We were worthy winners against Queen of the South.”

After hosting Alan Maybury’s Stirling in the cup, ICT are away to Alloa on September 14 in the league.